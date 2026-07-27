WATCH: Lindsey Graham compares Trump, Netanyahu to Roosevelt, Churchill
A clip from an upcoming documentary on the late U.S. senator shows him praising the two leaders in the context of confronting Iran.
Conservative Israeli media personality Yinon Magal shared a video excerpt on X late on Sunday from a forthcoming documentary about the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, highlighting the senator’s praise for Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.
The clip, which Magal posted with a Hebrew caption, features Graham comparing the two leaders to Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt in the context of confronting Iran.
“Lindsey Graham, may his memory be a blessing, in the war with Iran: ‘Trump and Bibi are like Roosevelt and Churchill, they are the two right guys to deal with this evil,’” Magal wrote to his followers.
The excerpt stems from “Lindsey’s Game,” a documentary by filmmaker Alex Holder that captured extensive behind-the-scenes footage with the South Carolina Republican, who died earlier this month.
לינדזי גרהם ז"ל במלחמה עם איראן: "טראמפ וביבי הם כמו רוזוולט וצ'רצ'יל, הם שני הבחורים הנכונים להתמודד עם הרוע הזה" pic.twitter.com/3d36EMb8zM— ינון מגל Yinon Magal (@YinonMagal) July 26, 2026