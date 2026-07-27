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WATCH: Lindsey Graham compares Trump, Netanyahu to Roosevelt, Churchill

A clip from an upcoming documentary on the late U.S. senator shows him praising the two leaders in the context of confronting Iran.

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US Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2025. Photo by Flash90.
US Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2025. Photo by Flash90.
(July 27, 2026 / JNS)

Conservative Israeli media personality Yinon Magal shared a video excerpt on X late on Sunday from a forthcoming documentary about the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, highlighting the senator’s praise for Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.

The clip, which Magal posted with a Hebrew caption, features Graham comparing the two leaders to Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt in the context of confronting Iran.

“Lindsey Graham, may his memory be a blessing, in the war with Iran: ‘Trump and Bibi are like Roosevelt and Churchill, they are the two right guys to deal with this evil,’” Magal wrote to his followers.

The excerpt stems from “Lindsey’s Game,” a documentary by filmmaker Alex Holder that captured extensive behind-the-scenes footage with the South Carolina Republican, who died earlier this month.

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