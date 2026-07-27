WATCH: Lindsey Graham compares Trump, Netanyahu to Roosevelt, Churchill

Conservative Israeli media personality Yinon Magal shared a video excerpt on X late on Sunday from a forthcoming documentary about the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, highlighting the senator’s praise for Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.

The clip, which Magal posted with a Hebrew caption, features Graham comparing the two leaders to Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt in the context of confronting Iran.

“Lindsey Graham, may his memory be a blessing, in the war with Iran: ‘Trump and Bibi are like Roosevelt and Churchill, they are the two right guys to deal with this evil,’” Magal wrote to his followers.

The excerpt stems from “Lindsey’s Game,” a documentary by filmmaker Alex Holder that captured extensive behind-the-scenes footage with the South Carolina Republican, who died earlier this month.