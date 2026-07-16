Watch: Knesset Speaker opens session honoring Lindsey Graham

The Knesset opened the plenum session on Wednesday with a minute of silence to commemorate Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who passed away on July 11 following a sudden illness.

“In honor of one of the greatest friends the State of Israel has ever had, members of the Knesset from both sides of the aisle will now rise for a moment of silence to pay our respects to the legendary Sen. Lindsey Graham, may his memory be a blessing,” said Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana in the opening remarks of the session.

In honor of one of the greatest friends the State of Israel has ever had, Members of the Knesset rose for a moment of silence in honor of Senator @LindseyGrahamSC.



May his memory be a blessing.@AmirOhana @KnessetENG @KnessetT pic.twitter.com/mmRuR5SMgD — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) July 15, 2026

Graham, 71, was serving his fourth term. He had held the seat since Jan. 3, 2003, and his current term was set to expire in January 2027.

Last month, Graham won the Republican primary after receiving U.S. President Donald Trump’s endorsement, positioning him for a fifth Senate term in November.

Graham was among Israel’s most outspoken supporters in Congress and consistently advocated for the Jewish state’s security throughout his political career.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife Sara Netanyahu “grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham.”