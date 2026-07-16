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Watch: Knesset Speaker opens session honoring Lindsey Graham

Israeli legislators observed a minute of silence to salute one of the Jewish state’s most outspoken supporters in Congress.

JNS Staff
Israeli lawmakers attend a plenum session
Israeli lawmakers attend a plenum session and a vote on a bill to split the duties and powers currently held by the attorney general between two separate officeholders, at the assembly hall of the Knesset in Jerusalem, on July 15, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)

The Knesset opened the plenum session on Wednesday with a minute of silence to commemorate Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who passed away on July 11 following a sudden illness.

“In honor of one of the greatest friends the State of Israel has ever had, members of the Knesset from both sides of the aisle will now rise for a moment of silence to pay our respects to the legendary Sen. Lindsey Graham, may his memory be a blessing,” said Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana in the opening remarks of the session.

Graham, 71, was serving his fourth term. He had held the seat since Jan. 3, 2003, and his current term was set to expire in January 2027.

Last month, Graham won the Republican primary after receiving U.S. President Donald Trump’s endorsement, positioning him for a fifth Senate term in November.

Graham was among Israel’s most outspoken supporters in Congress and consistently advocated for the Jewish state’s security throughout his political career.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife Sara Netanyahu “grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham.”

U.S.-Israel Relations Israeli Politics and Knesset
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