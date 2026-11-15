Antisemitic graffiti found twice in a week at Toronto subway station
(Nov. 15, 2026 / JNS)
Antisemitic graffiti was discovered outside Toronto’s St. Clair subway station for the second time in less than a week, B’nai Brith Canada said over the weekend.
The organization said it had contacted city officials and the Toronto Police Service to request an investigation and removal of the graffiti. Citing similarities between the two incidents, B’nai Brith Canada urged police to investigate them as a possible series of hate-motivated acts.
For the second time in less than a week, conspiratorial antisemitic graffiti has been found outside of St. Clair station in Toronto. B'nai Brith Canada has been in contact with both the city and the Toronto Police Services to ensure that the graffiti is both investigated and… pic.twitter.com/6ixfzCXFAp— B'nai Brith Canada (@bnaibrithcanada) November 13, 2026