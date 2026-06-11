Argentina’s Milei hosts former Israeli hostage

Argentinian president Javier Milei on Tuesday hosted a former Hamas hostage at his office.

The Argentine leader, one of the most outspoken supporters of Israel worldwide, met with Yosef Haim Ohana at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires.

Ohana, 25, was abducted by Hamas during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel while working as a bartender at the Nova music festival and was held in Gaza for 738 days before being released on Oct. 13, 2025.

The former hostage was accompanied to the meeting by his father, alongside representatives of the Chabad Jewish community in Argentina.