Australia weighs Iron Dome interceptors for air defense

Australia is considering buying interceptors developed for Israel’s Iron Dome as it seeks to field a ground-based missile defense system by the early 2030s, AFP reported on Thursday.

Defense officials told a parliamentary committee that changes in warfare in Ukraine and the Middle East were driving the effort. Options include the U.S. Patriot system and interceptors developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and jointly manufactured with Raytheon.

Air Marshal Robert Chipman said the Australian Defence Force would make recommendations to the government in 2027, following a competitive selection process linked to that year’s Talisman Sabre military exercise.