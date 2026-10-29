More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Heroic flydubai captain and crew honored by UAE president

The scars from the Indian pilot’s injuries in the thwarted hijacking were still visible on his head during the ceremony.

Etgar Lefkovits
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan embraces flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar during a reception for him and other crew members of Flight 1073 in Abu Dhabi, Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Abdulla Al-Neyadi/UAE Presidential Court.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan embraces flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar during a reception for him and other crew members of Flight 1073 in Abu Dhabi, Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Abdulla Al-Neyadi/UAE Presidential Court.
(Oct. 29, 2026 / JNS)

The captain and crew of the flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, which was attacked last month, were honored Tuesday by the president of the United Arab Emirates.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and the rest of the crew the First Class Order of Zayed II, one of the Gulf country’s top civilian honors, “in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers,” his office said.

The president praised the crew’s bravery and professionalism in protecting passengers during the attempted hijacking on September 30.

The Indian pilot, who has been recovering in an Abu Dhabi hospital after being attacked with a cockpit axe by his Omani co-pilot, attended the ceremony, with scars from his injuries still visible on his head and his arm in a cast.

Despite his severe injuries in the cockpit attack, he managed to open the door, allowing passengers to enter, tackle the assailant and take control of the aircraft.

He has been widely praised as a hero.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited him to light a torch at Israel’s Independence Day next year.

A month after the attack, flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai remain suspended amid disagreements over aviation security measures between Israeli and Emirati authorities.

After honoring the Indian captain, the UAE president shared a warm embrace and lightheartedly offered to set up a jiu-jitsu session when he is completely healed.

Middle East
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Israel Press Club
U.S. News
Foreign reporters: Covering elections in Israel shows how ‘complicated’ politics are
“You meet people who think Netanyahu has been an extraordinary wartime leader, something no American I know would dare speak out loud, but still want him gone,” Reuven Fenton told JNS. “You meet others, who hold him responsible for Oct. 7 but don’t see a credible alternative.”
October 28, 2026 06:10 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
A view of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on the day of Israel’s general elections, Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Analysis
Unity, defections or another election: Israel’s paths out of deadlock
The country’s next government will depend on whether its political leaders can reconcile their competing commitments, or whether voters will again be asked to resolve a deadlock that negotiations could not.
October 29, 2026 04:39 AM
Shimon Sherman, Canaan Lidor
Gavel, Scales of Justice
U.S. News
Brooklyn sex offender who targeted children in synagogues gets 30 years in prison
“The defendant has demonstrated that he poses a grave danger to children,” stated the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Oct. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Israelis vote at a public school in Ra’anana on Election Day, Oct. 27, 2026. Credit: David Israel/TPS-IL.
Israel News
‘A holiday for democracy’ as a serious but festive Israel marks Election Day
Millions of Israelis turn out in record numbers for a watershed vote.
Oct. 27, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
08:26
Israeli diplomat donates blood for victims of deadly Spain train crash
08:13
Netanyahu bloc reaches 42% as count nears 5.5 million votes
08:06
Israeli elections committee rejects request to discuss Shin Bet probe into election meddling
07:41
Japan, NCAG meet online to discuss Gaza reconstruction
07:07
Netanyahu bloc at 41.98% as count reaches 5.4 million votes
06:48
Herzog calls for arrests over Knesset election irregularities
06:25
Israel contrasts Arab voting rights with 20-year Palestinian election gap
05:57
Israeli police chief vows impartial investigations into election irregularities
05:31
EU congratulates Israelis on election, praises high voter turnout
05:27
Netanyahu’s Likud holds steady at 20.62% as count tops 5.37 million votes
05:15
Ben-Gvir: Shin Bet must arrest Arab party heads over alleged vote meddling
05:11
Australia weighs Iron Dome interceptors for air defense
05:07
Liberman joins call for probe into suspected foreign election interference
04:54
Israel Police arrests four more in election bribery probe
04:50
Bessent: Iran unable to pay troops, funding for proxies being cut off
04:49
Netanyahu’s Likud: Foreign entities ‘stole the election’
04:38
Eisenkot ‘receiving updates’ on suspicions of foreign election meddling
04:30
Huckabee: Democrats’ hostility to Israel will outlast Netanyahu
04:11
Netanyahu bloc holds steady 4-point lead as vote count continues
04:10
Likud accuses Arab parties of widespread election fraud, demands probe
04:04
Israeli elections chief orders Shin Bet probe of foreign influence on vote
03:49
Central Elections Committee starts counting soldiers’ and diplomats’ votes
03:29
IDF launches interceptor at ‘suspicious aerial target’ in Lebanon
03:13
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.65% as count nears 5.3 million votes
03:09
Huckabee: Only Trump, Netanyahu know whether further military action is coming
02:45
Israeli FM briefs German counterpart on Israeli election results
02:10
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.68% with 5.2 million votes counted
02:08
Irish man gets suspended sentence for threatening Jews in France
13:07
Israeli FM Sa’ar offers condolences over deadly train collision in Spain
12:06
Germany’s new antisemitism commissioner takes office
11:05
Polish man suspected of desecrating Jewish cemetery in Germany
09:59
Israeli FM Sa’ar congratulates Czech Republic on its Independence Day
09:44
Judea: Palestinian arrested for threatening terror attack
09:33
Likud MK Avichai Boaron to JNS: Netanyahu to keep leading Israel
09:13
Whoever wins Israeli election, bonds with US won’t fray, Gottheimer tells JNS
09:08
Herzog urges parties to avoid another election, approach talks with open mind
08:53
Border Police arrest six wanted terror suspects in Judea
08:39
Netanyahu’s Likud passes 1 million votes as count nears 4.9 million
08:32
Iran: Trump’s dismissal of ceasefire exposes ‘hollowness’ of US diplomatic commitments
08:29
IDF kills three Hamas commanders, including two Oct. 7 terrorists
08:12
Likud’s Amit Halevi to JNS: Race for 26th Knesset ‘very tight’
08:02
IDF reservist arrested for trying to smuggle captagon into Gaza
07:46
Arab party MK says talks with Israel’s opposition bloc underway
07:26
Joint List says it is prepared to oust Netanyahu government
07:04
Israel facilitates evacuation of 214 Gazans to third countries
06:45
Golan calls to form coalition ‘in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens’
06:38
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.84% with 4.4 million votes counted
06:25
Families move into new community in northern Samaria
06:05
Yesha chief Yisrael Ganz to JNS: ‘We knocked door by door’ amid high Arab turnout
05:44
IDF and diplomat vote count expected to finish by Thursday, election committee tells JNS
More Updates
JNS TV
United Arab List (Ra’am) party chairman Mansour Abbas stands alongside fellow party members on stage following the release of exit poll results in the northern Israeli city of Sakhnin, on Israel’s general election night, Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Arab parties just won big in Israel, could they determine the next government?
October 29, 2026 04:31 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will Europe reconquer itself?
Yisrael Medad
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Abraham, the first
Rabbi Yossy Goldman