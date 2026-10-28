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JNS TV   The Meira K Show

The battle to form Israel’s next government begins

Meira K
(Oct. 28, 2026 / JNS)

“The Meira K Show” brings a fresh, unfiltered look at society and politics in Israel and the Middle East. With her trademark energy and candor, she tackles stories too often ignored or distorted by mainstream media—offering clarity, courage and context in real time. Whether it’s breaking news, border tensions, political drama or cultural shifts, Meira delivers the facts and emotion behind the headlines with honesty and heart.

Fast-paced, fearless and fiercely authentic, “The Meira K Show” gives viewers a frontline perspective on Israel’s most pressing challenges and inspiring moments. Each episode captures the urgency of the moment while keeping it grounded in truth and humanity. If you want to stay informed, inspired and connected to the real Israel, this is the show to watch.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Israeli Elections Israeli Politics and Knesset Benjamin Netanyahu
Meira K
Meira K Meira K
Meira K is the host of “The Meira K Show” on JNS TV.
EXPLORE JNS
Netanyahu
U.S. News
Dem-controlled Congress would engage in ‘political warfare’ against Netanyahu if he stays in power, expert says
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October 28, 2026 11:21 AM
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Oct. 26, 2026
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The report of the Commission of Inquiry is “yet another manifestation of its misinformation campaign to demonize the state of Israel and portray its very existence as criminal,” the Israeli mission to the United Nations in Geneva stated.
Oct. 26, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
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11:05
Polish man suspected of desecrating Jewish cemetery in Germany
09:59
Israeli FM Sa’ar congratulates Czech Republic on its Independence Day
09:44
Judea: Palestinian arrested for threatening terror attack
09:33
Likud MK Avichai Boaron to JNS: Netanyahu to keep leading Israel
09:13
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09:08
Herzog urges parties to avoid another election, approach talks with open mind
08:53
Border Police arrest six wanted terror suspects in Judea
08:39
Netanyahu’s Likud passes 1 million votes as count nears 4.9 million
08:32
Iran: Trump’s dismissal of ceasefire exposes ‘hollowness’ of US diplomatic commitments
08:29
IDF kills three Hamas commanders, including two Oct. 7 terrorists
08:12
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08:02
IDF reservist arrested for trying to smuggle captagon into Gaza
07:46
Arab party MK says talks with Israel’s opposition bloc underway
07:26
Joint List says it is prepared to oust Netanyahu government
07:04
Israel facilitates evacuation of 214 Gazans to third countries
06:45
Golan calls to form coalition ‘in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens’
06:38
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.84% with 4.4 million votes counted
06:25
Families move into new community in northern Samaria
06:05
Yesha chief Yisrael Ganz to JNS: ‘We knocked door by door’ amid high Arab turnout
05:44
IDF and diplomat vote count expected to finish by Thursday, election committee tells JNS
05:21
‘No one should hide their identity,’ Letitia James tells JNS
05:00
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.68% as vote count passes 4 million
04:10
Serbian police kill suspected terrorist near Israeli Embassy
04:04
Netanyahu’s Likud at 21.05% with nearly 3.8 million votes counted
03:47
Trump says his endorsement helped turn tide for Netanyahu
03:27
IDF kills three Hamas terrorists in Gaza, including Oct. 7 kidnapper
03:19
With 3.4 million votes counted, Netanyahu’s Likud at 21.45%, Yashar at 16.24%
03:09
IDF voter turnout reaches 79.9%
02:43
Trump: US pursuing ‘even greater victory’ against Iran
02:12
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.68% with nearly 3 million votes counted
02:05
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.66%, Yashar at 16.86% with 2.85 million votes counted
01:45
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.81% with 2.8 million votes counted
00:59
Bennett, Lapid celebrate, though Israeli election results still unclear
23:58
Likud at 21.70%, Yashar at 15.72%, with 2,132,650 votes counted
23:18
Likud at 22.02%, Yashar at 15.46%, with about 1.775 million votes counted
22:53
1.6 million votes counted, Likud at 22.24%
22:20
With 1.2 million votes counted, Likud at 23.36%
22:08
Netanyahu’s Likud at 24.13% with more than 950,000 votes counted
21:36
Slight drop, to 25.34%, for Likud with 632,505 votes counted
21:28
‘Likud is the largest party in Israel,’ Netanyahu tells supporters
20:47
With almost 325,000 votes counted, Likud leads with 27.75%
19:11
14,433 votes now counted, Likud at 26.5%
18:34
In first Israeli election results, Netanyahu’s Likud leads with 27%
18:10
“A value shared and cherished in America,” AIPAC says
18:04
‘A successful Election Day,’ Jewish Federation says
18:02
‘Israel’s vibrant democracy’ on display, Conference of Presidents leaders say
18:00
Israeli elections show it’s only democracy in region, Jewish congressman says
17:57
Israeli voter turnout hits 77.7% at close of Election Day, highest since 1999
17:42
No major incidents reported on Israeli election day, police say
17:28
Eisenkot claims victory in exit polls, vows to replace Netanyahu
More Updates
JNS TV
Israelis cast their ballots at a polling station in Ashdod, during Election Day in Israel, October 27, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan/FLASH90 *** Local Caption *** ÷ìôé äöáòä ãîå÷øèéä ìäöáéò àùãåã áçéøåú
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Israel’s Election: How a Government Is Formed
October 27, 2026 07:00 AM
Meira K
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Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
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