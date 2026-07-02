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Cyprus talks ‘highly productive,’ says National Committee for the Administration of Gaza

The talks focused on “immediate initiatives” to alleviate humanitarian conditions in Gaza, alongside longer-term plans for reconstruction, security and governance, according to the committee.

JNS Staff
Members of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, led by Chief Commissioner Dr. Ali Shaath, attend the body’s inaugural meeting launching its transitional mandate in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 15, 2026, to oversee Gaza’s stabilization and reconstruction. Source: National Committee for the Administration of Gaza website.
Members of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, led by Chief Commissioner Dr. Ali Shaath, attend the body’s inaugural meeting launching its transitional mandate in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 15, 2026, to oversee Gaza’s stabilization and reconstruction. Source: National Committee for the Administration of Gaza website.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) said on Wednesday that it had held a series of “highly productive” meetings in Cyprus over the past two days with international partners to advance planning for postwar governance and reconstruction in the Strip.

In a statement, the group said discussions focused on “immediate initiatives” to alleviate humanitarian conditions in Gaza, alongside longer-term plans for reconstruction, security and governance.

Participants included the Board of Peace, the Office of the High Representative for Gaza and the Tony Blair Institute.

The meetings resulted in finalized institutional arrangements aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability for international donors, and reaffirmed its commitment to a broader “Comprehensive Plan” under which it would assume administrative responsibilities in Gaza “once the right conditions are met,” according to NCAG.

The Cyprus talks follow a workshop held in Cairo on June 23–24, which the group described as part of a broader international effort to prepare governance mechanisms for Gaza’s future.

Further steps will be announced “in due course,” according to the statement.

NCAG, established in January under U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803 and a U.S.-backed Gaza plan, is a technocratic Palestinian body overseeing civilian governance and public services in the Strip during a transitional period, under the supervision of the Board of Peace and its High Representative for Gaza.

Gaza Strip
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