Man charged in Saskatoon shul vandalism

A 31-year-old Dundurn, Saskatchewan, man was charged after eggs were thrown at Agudas Israel Synagogue and vehicles associated with the Conservative shul in Saskatoon, police said.

The suspect turned himself in on Aug. 13 and was charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000 before being released on conditions, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.

“As a police service, we recognize the significance of incidents that target faith-based communities and the impact on their sense of safety and belonging. Upon receiving the police report, the Community Engagement Division and the SPS Hate Crimes Unit were engaged, and with assistance from the community, the suspect was identified, arrested, and charged with Mischief,” said Saskatoon police Supt. James Oliver.

“In Canada, ‘hate crime’ is generally used as an umbrella term, not a specific charge under the Criminal Code,” Oliver said. “Any evidence that an offense was motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate is considered by the court as an aggravating factor during sentencing.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said the incident occurred while congregants were praying inside the synagogue and called for the suspect to be held accountable.

“Our community in Saskatoon and across Canada is resilient, defiant and proud. We will continue to practice our faith, gather in our places of worship and live openly and freely. But as Prime Minister Mark Carney said in his national address on what he calls Canada’s antisemitism crisis, if the covenant that holds our country together fails one community, it fails us all,” CIJA said.

“That is why we call on all Canadians to stand with the Jewish community and reject the extremists seeking to import foreign conflicts and hateful ideologies into Canada and undermine our democratic way of life,” the statement concluded.