More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Danish student seeks files on revoked Israel study grant

The Jewish applicant said a government agency suspended his scholarship over Reichman University’s Zionist identity before reversing the decision.

Canaan Lidor
Students at Reichman University in Herzliya. Credit: Reichman University.
Students at Reichman University in Herzliya. Credit: Reichman University.
(June 30, 2026 / JNS)

A Danish-Jewish student studying in Israel is filing for a document disclosure from a government agency in Denmark that has suspended his state-funded scholarship, citing his Israeli university’s Zionist affiliation, the student said Monday.

Jonas Blüdnikow, 30, told JNS he is owed at least $8,000 from the Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science, since it decided last year to suspend his scholarship to attend Reichman University in Israel—a grant that had been approved just two months earlier.

The Agency, which belongs to the Danish Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Digital Affairs, has since said it would reverse its ban on Blüdnikow’s scholarship, Blüdnikow
said, but “getting to the bottom of the affair is important, because it reflects how anti-Israel sentiment, anti-Zionism and perhaps antisemitism have seeped deep into Danish academia.”

Blüdnikow applied last year to the Agency’s scholarship, the State Educational Grant and Loan Scheme (S.U.), which gives qualifying Danish students who are studying at accredited institutions abroad a monthly stipend of about $900. His first application was declined “on a technicality,” he said, but he reapplied and was accepted.

However, he told JNS, two months later, ”I received a letter telling me to ignore the approval and that I was taken off the program because of Reichman University’s stated commitment, on its website, to Zionism. It was deemed incompatible with S.U.’s criteria,” Blüdnikow said.

Earlier this month, Blüdnikow was informed that his scholarship would be approved, after all. Earlier this week, the Berlingske newspaper, where Blüdnikow’s father, Bent, works as a journalist, published an article about the S.U.’s handling of the application. Jonas Blüdnikow estimates that “there was too much noise around this issue to allow the ban to pass.”

Yet, he said, although the affair demonstrated the limits of the Agency’s ability to justify an anti-Israel policy, “it shows the underlying sentiment, which the decision to reinstate my scholarship does nothing to dispel,” Jonas Blüdnikow said.

The fact that the application was declined, approved, declined and approved again suggests “an effort by someone at the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Digital Affairs to stop scholarships for Israel. It looks like a vendetta,” Jonas said, adding that he is applying under Denmark’s transparency laws for a disclosure of the correspondence within the Agency about his applications.

Jonathan Fischer, the head of Denmark’s Weinberger Institute, which analyzes and combats antisemitic hate crimes, called the affair “very worrisome,” adding that his organization will be looking into potential violations of Danish laws on equality and against discrimination involving the case.

Bent Blüdnikow said the affair is part of a broader slide within Danish academia and the political establishment.

“It comes on the heels of the ‘death to Israel’ slide at the University of Copenhagen,” he said, recounting the inclusion of a slide showing this slogan at a Faculty of Law lecture earlier this month. The university distanced itself from the slide, displayed by lecturer Lino Vogt, but would not say whether any disciplinary action would be taken against him.

The Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science agreed to reinstate Blüdnikow’s scholarship after commissioning an independent report about Reichman University in Herzliya, written by a scholar from the University of Copenhagen, Jonas Blüdnikow said. The report confirmed that Reichman University was an accredited academic institution, he said.

Reichman University said in a statement to Berlingske that the Agency’s conduct was “Deeply worrying,” adding: “We hereby declare our open opposition to the position expressed by the Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science by questioning Reichman University’s academic integrity and values.”

The University “proudly describes itself as a Zionist university, declaring its adherence to the fundamental principles of Israel’s Declaration of Independence, including full equality for all regardless of ethnic origin, sexual orientation or religious beliefs,” the statement concluded.

The Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science confirmed receipt of JNS’s query and request for comment on its decision concerning Reichman University. It did not provide a response in time for publication of this article.

Anti-Israel Bias
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri in the Knesset. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset rejects bill to bar Red Cross visits to Palestinian terrorists
The legislation was defeated 41-36 after the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party boycotted the vote.
June 30, 2026
Rescuers search for victims at a collapsed building as one raises a Venezuelan flag following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Venezuela and other regions in the Caribbean, on June 28, 2026, in Carabellada, Venezuela. Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images.
World News
Israel sends quake-relief team to Venezuela
The joint Foreign Ministry-IDF delegation will work with local authorities, even though Jerusalem and Caracas have had no formal ties since 2009.
June 30, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of United States Army Central, in 2022. Credit: United States Army.
U.S. News
Patrick Frank named CENTCOM deputy commander
Frank previously served as the longest-serving commanding general of U.S. Army Central (ARCENT), the Army component of CENTCOM.
June 30, 2026
Wizz Air
Israel News
Wizz Air seeks to resume talks on Israel hub
The request comes less than two months after Israel froze negotiations with the airline due to its delay in resuming service to Tel Aviv following the war with Iran.
June 30, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Armed officers of the Russian Federal Security Service patrol the bridge over the Moskva River opposite the Kremlin and the Chist The Saviour Cathedral in a Tiger armored vehicle, on Feb. 15, 2026, in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Contributor/Getty Images.
World News
Russia foils terror plot targeting Jewish site
A suspect linked to a Syria-based handler and who planned a fire-bomb attack on a Jewish institution in Yaroslavl was detained, according to the FSB.
June 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Argentinian President Javier Milei addresses a group of Latin American lawmakers at an Israel Allies Foundation conference in Buenos Aires on June 29. Credit: Casa Rosada.
World News
Argentina’s Milei urges Latin American countries to join Isaac Accords
Neutrality “is not an option,” said that Argentinian president.
June 30, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
JNS TV / Think Twice
Col. Richard Kemp: UK is heading for civil war ... and Iran is part of the reason
June 29, 2026 02:50 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Gadi Taub. Crfedit: Courtesy.
Column
Haaretz’s ideological mission: Dismantling the Jewish state
Gadi Taub
Column
The Shin Bet has no business marking ‘Pride Month’
Ruthie Blum