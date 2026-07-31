More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli minister slams Turkey after its FM meets new Hamas leader

Ankara has become “the command center for Hamas’s rapists and murderers,” Amichai Chikli says.

JNS Staff
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli addresses the Third Right-Wing Conference, Tel Aviv, July 16, 2026. Courtesy photo: Berale Crombie.
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli addresses the Third Right-Wing Conference, Tel Aviv, July 16, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Berale Crombie.
(July 31, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli on Friday sharply criticized Turkey after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in Ankara with a Hamas delegation led by the terrorist group’s new leader, Khalil al-Hayya.

In a post on X, Chikli accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government of becoming “the command center for Hamas’s rapists and murderers,” saying that the Islamist group’s operatives live comfortably in Turkish hotels while planning terrorist attacks in Europe.

“Erdoğan and Fidan are Hamas,” Chikli concluded.

According to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency, Fidan congratulated al-Hayya on his election as head of Hamas’s Political Bureau and reaffirmed Ankara’s support for what he described as the “just” Palestinian cause.

Fidan also reportedly told the Hamas delegation that Turkey would continue supporting Gaza and that he appreciated the role the terrorist organization has played in efforts to achieve peace.

The meeting appeared to be al-Hayya’s first high-level diplomatic engagement since he was elected Hamas political chief on July 20.

According to Anadolu, al-Hayya briefed Fidan on developments in Gaza and Judea and Samaria, accused Israel of expanding communities and attacking holy sites in Jerusalem, and said Hamas remained committed to ceasefire negotiations and reconciliation efforts with other Palestinian factions.

Turkish pro-government newspaper Yeni Şafak separately reported that Fidan reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause through diplomatic, political and humanitarian channels.

Al-Hayya, 65, left Gaza before Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and has since been based primarily in Qatar. He has led Hamas’s negotiating team in ceasefire talks with the United States.

In January 2025, al-Hayya described the Oct. 7 massacre, in which Hamas-led terrorists murdered some 1,200 people and abducted 251 others into Gaza, as “a source of pride for our people … to be passed down from generation to generation.”

Hamas Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli soldiers from the 188th Brigade operate to dismantle Hamas terrorist infrastructure east of the Yellow Line in the southern Gaza Strip, July 29, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF destroys Hamas tunnel used to hold Oct. 7 hostages in Gaza
Troops dismantled more than 10 underground routes, seized weapons and established new defensive positions near the Yellow Line.
July 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Emunah Kintz, a 'bat sherut' serving through OneFamily, holds a baby from one of the bereaved families she supports. Photo by Meir Pavlovski/OneFamily.
Feature
After the shivah: National service volunteers help Israel’s bereaved families rebuild their lives
Dozens of young women serving through OneFamily provide bereaved families with the one thing they need most: stability.
July 31, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, briefs reporters at U.N. headquarters, in New York City, July 28, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
World News
Danon accuses Spain of hypocrisy after it deploys military to Moroccan enclave
Madrid should explain its “colonial enclaves” before criticizing Jerusalem over the Palestinians, Israel’s U.N. ambassador says.
July 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Johannes Natland at the reception desk of the Briar Court Hotel in Huddersfield, England. Credit: Metropolitan Police.
World News
Iran’s European proxies: Criminal gangs recruit teens for terror
Foxtrot, a Swedish gang, looks for kids as young as 13 for missions. One online group, “Samurai Kids,” included up to 11,000 members.
July 31, 2026
David Isaac
Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for the International Board of Peace overseeing the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, speaks during a press conference for the foreign media in Jerusalem, May 13, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Board of Peace, Mladenov hail ‘historic’ agreement on Hamas disarmament
Israeli sources said the 15-point roadmap does not fully address Jerusalem’s demand for Hamas’s complete demilitarization before any IDF withdrawal from Gaza.
July 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operate during a counterterrorism raid in the Beit Ummar area of the Etzion Regional Brigade, July 30, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Security forces arrest wanted Palestinians in anti-terror raid near Hebron
Joint IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police operation targeted suspects linked to armed clan violence amid fears the shootings could threaten nearby Israeli communities.
July 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
American Jews need to ‘get off their knees and fight’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Batya Ungar-Sargon, Ep. 232
July 30, 2026 05:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The tragic Israel wedge
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Netanyahu didn’t lose the Democrats for Israel
Jonathan S. Tobin