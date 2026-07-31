More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Board of Peace, Mladenov hail ‘historic’ agreement on Hamas disarmament

Israeli sources said the 15-point roadmap does not fully address Jerusalem’s demand for Hamas’s complete demilitarization before any IDF withdrawal from Gaza.

JNS Staff
Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for the International Board of Peace overseeing the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, speaks during a press conference for the foreign media in Jerusalem, May 13, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for Gaza of the International Board of Peace overseeing the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, speaks during a press conference for the foreign media in Jerusalem, May 13, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(July 31, 2026 / JNS)

The Board of Peace announced early Friday that Hamas has agreed to a detailed 15-point plan for implementing the next phases of the Gaza ceasefire.

In a post on X, the board called the agreement the conclusion of “months of intensive, good faith negotiations” to advance U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision for new governance, security, humanitarian relief, reconstruction and economic recovery in Gaza.

The Board of Peace described the roadmap as “a historic breakthrough,” saying that Hamas has, for the first time, committed to “an actionable plan for relinquishing all its weapons,” to be followed by Israeli withdrawal. It said the agreement “holds the promise of delivering significant benefits to the people of Gaza” as well as security for Israelis.

In his own statement on X Friday morning, the high representative for Gaza of the Board of Peace, Nickolay Mladenov, thanked U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Security Council for their support. Mladenov also emphasized the importance of the agreement, writing, “Implementation and verification have to be real. Withdrawal must move in lockstep with decommissioning.”

The board said its focus now turns to implementation alongside the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), backed by the International Stabilization Force (ISF).

An Israeli diplomatic source told JNS that under the roadmap, Hamas will have no role in governing Gaza, openly or covertly, with the NCAG holding full authority under a “one authority, one law and one weapon” principle. The source also said the plan calls for decommissioning all heavy and light weapons and eliminating tunnels, depots and production facilities. This will be based on reciprocity and independent verification rather than trust.

Before this announcement, a separate Israeli source told JNS that Gaza did not come up in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump this week, and said Israel had forwarded its objections over the 15-point plan to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who serves on the executive board of the Board of Peace. Israeli officials argue the plan did not adequately address Israel’s demand for complete demilitarization.

The source also said Israel would not withdraw from the Yellow Line dividing Gaza until disarmament is completed. Channel 12 News reported that under the terms, Hamas’s weapons would be transferred over several weeks to depots secured by the ISF, while the IDF remains on the Yellow Line until disarmament concludes.

Gaza Strip Hamas Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli soldiers operate during a counterterrorism raid in the Beit Ummar area of the Etzion Regional Brigade, July 30, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Security forces arrest wanted Palestinians in anti-terror raid near Hebron
Joint IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police operation targeted suspects linked to armed clan violence amid fears the shootings could threaten nearby Israeli communities.
July 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Huwara
Israel News
Threat level raised for Zvi Sukkot after MK tours Arab schools
“Anyone who tries to hurt me will get a bullet in the head,” the Knesset member told JNS.
July 31, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
Justice Department threatens to sue Maryland county over synagogue gun ban
“History teaches us that houses of worship are vulnerable to armed attacks,” the U.S. Justice Department stated.
July 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Hezbollah
Israel News
Israel destroys terror tunnels in Lebanon
Hezbollah planned to use the infrastructure to invade communities in the Galilee, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
July 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Board of Peace
U.S. News
Hamas has agreed to disarm, Trump says
The pact, which the terrorist group has yet to confirm accepting, “is a critical step toward Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian ‌government,” the U.S. president and Board of Peace chair said.
July 30, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
School classroom college university education lecture
U.S. News
SCOOP: California district didn’t do enough when student told teacher of Jewish peer, ‘they deserved the Holocaust,’ state probe finds
Lilac Kibel told JNS that her son said, “I just want to disappear. I don’t want to be in this scenario. I didn’t choose it. Why me?”
July 30, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Think Twice
American Jews need to ‘get off their knees and fight’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Batya Ungar-Sargon, Ep. 232
July 30, 2026 05:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The tragic Israel wedge
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Netanyahu didn’t lose the Democrats for Israel
Jonathan S. Tobin