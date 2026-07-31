Board of Peace, Mladenov hail ‘historic’ agreement on Hamas disarmament

The Board of Peace announced early Friday that Hamas has agreed to a detailed 15-point plan for implementing the next phases of the Gaza ceasefire.

In a post on X, the board called the agreement the conclusion of “months of intensive, good faith negotiations” to advance U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision for new governance, security, humanitarian relief, reconstruction and economic recovery in Gaza.

The Board of Peace described the roadmap as “a historic breakthrough,” saying that Hamas has, for the first time, committed to “an actionable plan for relinquishing all its weapons,” to be followed by Israeli withdrawal. It said the agreement “holds the promise of delivering significant benefits to the people of Gaza” as well as security for Israelis.

In his own statement on X Friday morning, the high representative for Gaza of the Board of Peace, Nickolay Mladenov, thanked U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Security Council for their support. Mladenov also emphasized the importance of the agreement, writing, “Implementation and verification have to be real. Withdrawal must move in lockstep with decommissioning.”

The board said its focus now turns to implementation alongside the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), backed by the International Stabilization Force (ISF).

An Israeli diplomatic source told JNS that under the roadmap, Hamas will have no role in governing Gaza, openly or covertly, with the NCAG holding full authority under a “one authority, one law and one weapon” principle. The source also said the plan calls for decommissioning all heavy and light weapons and eliminating tunnels, depots and production facilities. This will be based on reciprocity and independent verification rather than trust.

Before this announcement, a separate Israeli source told JNS that Gaza did not come up in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump this week, and said Israel had forwarded its objections over the 15-point plan to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who serves on the executive board of the Board of Peace. Israeli officials argue the plan did not adequately address Israel’s demand for complete demilitarization.

The source also said Israel would not withdraw from the Yellow Line dividing Gaza until disarmament is completed. Channel 12 News reported that under the terms, Hamas’s weapons would be transferred over several weeks to depots secured by the ISF, while the IDF remains on the Yellow Line until disarmament concludes.