Elbit awarded $260 million rocket-artillery contract by European NATO member
(Nov. 12, 2026 / JNS)
Elbit Systems said on Thursday it had been awarded a contract worth approximately $260 million to supply PULS rocket artillery systems and munitions to an unnamed European NATO member country.
The contract will be carried out over five years, the Israeli defense company said.
PULS can launch unguided rockets, precision-guided munitions and missiles at various ranges and is adaptable to existing wheeled and tracked platforms, according to Elbit.
A European NATO member country has selected PULS in a contract worth approximately $260M, covering rocket artillery systems and munitions over five years.— Elbit Systems (@ElbitSystemsLtd) November 12, 2026
PULS fires unguided rockets, precision-guided munitions and missiles across various ranges from a single launcher. It is… pic.twitter.com/lDNWiDdB81