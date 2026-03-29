More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

France probes Paris bomb plot, possible Iran link

Interior minister cites suspected tie to U.S.-Israel operation as arrests point to recruitment network targeting Jewish and Western sites.

Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff

France probes Paris bomb plot, possible Iran link

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Laurent Nuñez. Photo courtesy of the government of France.
French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez. Credit: Courtesy of the government of France.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez on Sunday said he suspected a “link” between an attempt to set off explosives outside of a Bank of America office in Paris on Saturday, and the U.S.-Israeli joint operation in Iran.

Nuñez told this to the TF1 television channel in connection with the arrest of three people over the weekend on suspicion of terrorist activity.

Nuñez did not say whether the suspected attack was also connected to a newly surfaced group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (“The Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand”), which has targeted several Jewish and American targets in Europe since March 9.

France24 revealed details from the investigation in Paris that corresponded with characteristics of some of the attacks for which the new group has claimed responsibility.

An unnamed police source told France24 that one of the suspects, who was apprehended outside the bank with explosives, said he’d been recruited via the Snapchat app to carry out the bombing in exchange for €600 ($692). When the patrolling officers arrested him, he was about to ignite the device with a lighter, the source told France24.

Dutch Justice Minister David van de Weel said earlier this month that four teenagers whom police had arrested in connection with a March 13 explosion outside a synagogue in Rotterdam were “recruited.”

In addition to the Rotterdam synagogue and another one in Liege, Belgium, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya has also targeted a school and a Bank of New York branch in Amsterdam, as well as four ambulances of the Hatzola Jewish emergency service in London.

Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism said in a recent report that content published by the group has “spread quickly on Telegram channels affiliated with Shi’ite militant networks and pro-Iranian circles, including channels linked to Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).”

Social network posts in which responsibility was claimed for attacks allegedly committed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya showed differences in terminology. A statement saying that the Jewish community of Antwerp was targeted last week said the torching of a car there was as “revenge for the blood of Palestinians,” adding that “operations will continue and intensify until the liberation of our occupied lands on beloved Palestine.”

Yet a previous statement about the torching of four ambulances in London on March 23 used Jewish terminology for the Jewish state, calling it “The Land of Israel.”

Iran Europe Anti-Israel Bias
JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Antisemitism
Sa’ar hails decision to extradite Panama plane bombing mastermind
The Israeli foreign minister calls Venezuela’s approval of suspect’s extradition a “significant breakthrough” in 1994 airliner bombing case.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force fighter jets take off and land during “Roaring Lion,” an operation the military says aims to deliver a heavy blow to the Iranian regime and remove long-term threats to Israel. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
Israel News
IDF ‘continues to deepen’ strikes on regime assets in Iran
Among the targets was a central facility used by Iran’s Defense Ministry to produce key components for ballistic missiles, according to the Israeli military.
Mar. 29, 2026
A car approaches Glen Eira Road in Ripponlea, Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Google Maps.
Antisemitism
Car allegedly swerves at Jews in Melbourne, suspects sought
Police hunt driver and accomplices after the suspected antisemitic attack.
Mar. 29, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Steven Gruzd. Credit: South African Institute of International Affairs.
World News
Jewish South African researcher Steven Gruzd murdered in Johannesburg
Five suspects arrested after apparent criminal abduction.
Mar. 29, 2026
Steve Linde
Arkia
Israel News
Arkia flights from Aqaba canceled after Jordan policy shift leaves Israelis stranded
Hundreds stuck at the airport after authorities in the kingdom halt approvals for some European-operated aircraft.
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Alpinist Unit troops in cross-border activity from the Syrian Hermon to southern Lebanon, March 29, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF Alpinists cross into Lebanon from Syrian Hermon
The troops crossed on foot through deep snow from the Syrian Hermon to the Mount Dov area in southern Lebanon to conduct reconnaissance and identify terrorist infrastructure, according to the Israeli military
Mar. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
A handbook on how to fight back against the antisemites
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Melanie Phillips; Episode 217

Mar. 26, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Column
Israel’s sniveling classes are in the minority
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Making the Arab case for Israel
Ben Cohen