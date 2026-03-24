More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Group behind European synagogue blasts claims London arson

Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya said it had torched Jewish ambulances as part of wider campaign.

Mar. 24, 2026
Canaan Lidor

Group behind European synagogue blasts claims London arson

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Hatzolah staff treat a patient in London. Credit: Hatzolah UK.
Hatzolah staff treat a patient in London. Credit: Hatzolah UK.

The Islamist group that claimed responsibility for setting off explosions outside a Jewish school in Amsterdam and synagogues in Rotterdam and in Belgium earlier this month said on Monday that it was also behind the torching of a Jewish group’s ambulances in London early Monday morning.

Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya claimed responsibility for the fire, which London police are treating as an antisemitic incident. Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism confirmed the claim in an incident report it published Monday evening.

In a previous report, the ministry said that content published by the group, which surfaced in Europe this month following an explosion outside a synagogue in Liege, Belgium, on March 9, “spread quickly on Telegram channels affiliated with Shi’ite militant networks and pro-Iranian circles, including channels linked to Hezollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).”

No one was hurt in any of the explosions for which the group had claimed responsibility, but 30 people needed to be evacuated from their homes in Golders Green because of the fire that consumed four ambulances of the Hatzola Jewish rescue and emergency organization.

Europe Anti-Israel Bias Hate Crimes
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
EXPLORE JNS
The California State Capitol in Sacramento. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
California bill would bar protesters from 100-foot buffers around houses of worship
“Every Californian deserves to practice their faith without fear,” said the lawmaker, who introduced the bill.
Mar. 24, 2026
Drones seized during an Israel Police raid in northern Samaria, March 23, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Israeli forces seize 100 illegal drones in northern Samaria raid
Selling and possessing unmanned aerial vehicles is prohibited in Judea and Samaria under an Israeli military order.
Mar. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
The Haifa Rabbinical Court. Credit: Rabbinical Courts Administration spokesman.
Israel News
Knesset passes law enabling rabbinical courts to arbitrate civil disputes
The bill was condemned by opposition leader Yair Lapid.
Mar. 24, 2026
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajj speaks during a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo, April 22, 2025. Photo by Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Lebanon expels incoming Iranian ambassador
Mohammad Reza Shibani was declared persona non grata and ordered to leave the country by March 29.
Mar. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Magen David Adom personnel at the site of a suspected missile fragment impact, March 17, 2026. Photo: Amelie Botbol
Feature
On the Front Lines: MDA teams race to save lives under missile fire in central Israel
Inside Rishon LeZion’s emergency response unit, reservist medics confront blast injuries, anxiety victims and relentless alerts as Iran alternates between ballistic missiles and cluster munitions in ongoing attacks.
Mar. 24, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a missile fired from Iran toward Israel caused damage in Tel Aviv, March 24, 2026. Photo by Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli deputy FM: ‘Striking homes and families is not strength. It’s terror’
Sharren Haskel vowed in a video message that Jerusalem will keep hitting the regime behind the missile assaults on civilians.
Mar. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Smoke rises from the rubble of an Iranian state media building after an Israeli airstrike in Tehran, on June 16, 2025. Photo by MINA/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Meira K Show
How media framing shapes coverage of Iran and global conflicts
Mar. 24, 2026
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum