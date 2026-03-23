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Iran claims launch of missile bearing message of gratitude to Spanish PM

A poster glued to the projectile read, “Thank you, prime minister,” along with a portrait of Pedro Sánchez, according to Iranian state media.

Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff

Iran claims launch of missile bearing message of gratitude to Spanish PM

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Iranian Ballistic Missile
Fragments from an Iranian ballistic missile streak across the sky over central Israel following a missile alert, March 1, 2026. Photo by Matt Kaminsky/JNS.

Iranian state TV claimed on Monday that the Islamic Republic had launched a missile, bearing a poster thanking Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, at “U.S. Israeli assets” in the region.

“Praise for the Spanish minister who says this war is illegal. We also say: of course, this war is not only illegal, but also inhuman. Thank you, prime minister,” read the poster, which featured a portrait of Sánchez, in Farsi and English, according to the regime’s PressTV outlet.

Sánchez made the remarks on Thursday in Brussels ahead of a European Union summit, saying that Madrid “has condemned the war from the very first moment” and regards the U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran as “illegal.”

His government has also barred the United States from using joint military bases on Spanish territory for strikes on the Islamic regime, prompting Trump to threaten Madrid with the suspension of trade ties.

“Pedro Sánchez - Iran’s mullah regime is thanking you by putting your words on the missiles it fires at civilians in Israel and the Arab world,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry tweeted on Monday.

“How does it feel knowing your face & words are on these missiles?” the MFA asked. “Keep in mind that Europe - including Spain - is within range of these missiles.”

The sticker thanking Sánchez is part of a broader propaganda campaign that Iran has been running since the outbreak of the war, which has also seen the regime launch missiles “in memory of victims of [Jeffrey] Epstein’s island,” in a reference to the convicted sex offender.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Middle East
JNS Staff
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