IRGC warns ‘aggressor’ will be ‘punished’ as Iran hits Jordan, Kuwait

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened on Thursday morning that “the aggressor will be punished today,” according to Tehran’s state-run IRNA outlet.

Any country assisting the United States militarily will face a “harsh response,” the IRGC warned in the statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Islamic Republic launched missile and attack drone at Jordan and Kuwait, the two countries said.

The assault hit a building belonging to a Chinese company in northern Kuwait, the country’s defense ministry said in a post on X. The attack killed a worker at the facility and inflicted “significant” damage, the post added.

In Jordan, air defenses intercepted five Iranian ballistic missiles on Thursday, a military source told the Hashemite Kingdom’s official Petra News Agency. The missiles were shot down “efficiently and professionally, resulting in the thwarting of the attempted targeting of the kingdom’s territory, without any human casualties being recorded,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian government said on Thursday that an initial investigation found that a drone caused a fire aboard two ships at Damietta Port, on the Mediterranean coast in the Nile Delta, a day earlier.

No party has claimed responsibility, but Iranian sources told The New York Times that the attack was “designed to show that global shipping and energy supplies could be more deeply disrupted if Iran chose to escalate.”

Tehran is widely presumed to be behind the drone strike.