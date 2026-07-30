‘Stand up and don’t cower,’ Netanyahu tells evangelical leaders in Washington

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with evangelical leaders in the U.S. on Wednesday and thanked them for their “steadfast and unwavering support” for the State of Israel.

“We are the descendants of the original Hebrews from the Holy Land, and we are the first part of that Judeo-Christian heritage that is dear to our hearts and has given the world—human civilization—freedom and faith,” Netanyahu said during the Washington, D.C., meeting.

“And again, we have to stand up and defend it. It is under attack from the rising wave of antisemitism and anti-Evangelicalism. It’s not accidental that the two are coming under a joint attack, because we are one.”

He urged the Christian leaders to remain resolute in their support for the Jewish state.

“What I ask of you is only one thing: Stand up. Stand up and don’t cower. When you are faced with an attack, what do you do? Attack back. I am very grateful to you for your consistent support and for the constancy of your friendship. And now it’s time to fight, fight, fight; that’s it.”

Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that evangelical Christians are Israel’s best friends and strongest allies.