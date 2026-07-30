More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

‘Stand up and don’t cower,’ Netanyahu tells evangelical leaders in Washington

The Israeli PM urges Christian allies to fight back against hatred and antisemitism.

Etgar Lefkovits
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with evangelical leaders on July 29, 2026 during his visit to Washington. Credit: Maayan Toaf/ GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with evangelical leaders during his visit to Washington, July 29, 2926. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
(July 30, 2026 / JNS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with evangelical leaders in the U.S. on Wednesday and thanked them for their “steadfast and unwavering support” for the State of Israel.

“We are the descendants of the original Hebrews from the Holy Land, and we are the first part of that Judeo-Christian heritage that is dear to our hearts and has given the world—human civilization—freedom and faith,” Netanyahu said during the Washington, D.C., meeting.

“And again, we have to stand up and defend it. It is under attack from the rising wave of antisemitism and anti-Evangelicalism. It’s not accidental that the two are coming under a joint attack, because we are one.”

He urged the Christian leaders to remain resolute in their support for the Jewish state.

“What I ask of you is only one thing: Stand up. Stand up and don’t cower. When you are faced with an attack, what do you do? Attack back. I am very grateful to you for your consistent support and for the constancy of your friendship. And now it’s time to fight, fight, fight; that’s it.”

Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that evangelical Christians are Israel’s best friends and strongest allies.

Anti-Israel Bias Religion U.S.-Israel Relations
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Palestinians protesting in the city of Nablus in Samaria, on April 19, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel: Canada’s blind eye to Palestinian terrorism emboldens it
Ottawa’s Foreign Ministry earlier denounced Jerusalem for expanding communities in Judea and Samaria, saying it undermines “prospects for peace.”
July 30, 2026
JNS Staff
A view shows high-rise buildings and a tower under construction in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 6, 2026. Photo by Simon Beni / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel reports all-time high of $169 billion in 2025 exports
The Foreign Ministry said that the record figures reflect “the strength, resilience and global competitiveness” of the country’s economy.
July 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Construction of the Nofit light-rail line that will connect Haifa to Nazareth in northern Israel has began in 2026. Credit: Trans Israel.
Israel News
Israel’s northern light-rail project gets financial boost
A consortium of banks led by Bank Leumi has signed a $3.1 billion agreement for the line that will connect Haifa, the Krayot region and Nazareth.
July 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Farley Weiss with his silver medal after finishing runner-up in the men’s tennis competition at the Maccabiah Games, July 2026. Courtesy.
Feature
‘When you’re defending, you’re already losing the fight’
In an interview with JNS, Farley Weiss, president of the Israel Justice Organization, says Jerusalem should take a more aggressive approach to combating anti-Israel narratives.
July 30, 2026
Steve Linde
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a meeting at Blair House in Washington on July 29, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu, Hegseth ‘reaffirm the strength’ of US-Israel defense partnership
The Israeli premier held back-to-back Washington meetings with the U.S. defense chief, four senators, AIPAC and evangelical leaders.
July 30, 2026
Joshua Marks
The Nuseirat camp in Gaza City, Jan. 19, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes eliminate two Hamas terrorists, including Oct. 7 infiltrator
The IDF said it killed the last remaining sniper cell commander in Hamas’s Nuseirat Battalion.
July 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, July 28, 2026. Credit: Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What are Trump and Netanyahu planning on Iran?
July 30, 2026 03:10 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will Israel’s elections turn on the military draft?
Yisrael Medad
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Fate vs. destiny
Rabbi Yossy Goldman