‘Not our policy': Netanyahu denies campaign to sway US public opinion on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday denied that Jerusalem is running an influence campaign to sway U.S. public opinion against a diplomatic resolution with Iran.

Speaking to ABC News’ Linsey Davis during his visit to Washington, Netanyahu addressed comments U.S. Vice President JD Vance made earlier this month on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” in which the vice president accused elements within the Israeli government of “manipulating” American public opinion and funding a paid effort to derail U.S.-Iran peace negotiations.

“Well, we’re not actually. I had a very good conversation with the vice president this morning, and I think we straightened that out, because we’re not. That’s not our policy,” Netanyahu said, adding that while individuals within his government may hold personal opinions, he alone sets government policy.