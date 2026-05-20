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WATCH: Ben-Gvir welcomes detained flotilla activists to Israel

“They came with a lot of pride—look how they look now,” said Israel’s National Security Minister.

May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
A Gaza-bound vessel intercepted by the Israeli Navy in international waters is escorted toward the port of Ashdod, May 19, 2026. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
A Gaza-bound vessel intercepted by the Israeli Navy in international waters is escorted toward the port of Ashdod, May 19, 2026. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the port of Ashdod on Wednesday to welcome activists detained by the Israeli Navy while attempting to breach the sea blockade of the Gaza Strip.

A video clip released by the right-wing minister showed detainees lying on the ground with their hands bound as he walked among them, exclaiming: “Welcome to Israel—we are the landlords here!”

Another clip showed a female activist approaching Ben-Gvir before being restrained by security personnel. In additional footage, the minister was seen telling one detainee “Am Yisrael Chai” (“The People of Israel Live”).

“They came with a lot of pride—look how they look now,” Ben-Gvir said in a statement. “They are not heroes at all, but terrorist supporters.”

The minister in the statement called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep the flotilla participants imprisoned “for a long time.”

Israeli Minister of Transport and Road Safety Miri Regev, a member of Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party, was also present as the first activists arrived in Ashdod.

“Here comes another group: 140 supporters of terrorism. I promise you, they brought no humanitarian aid, and they have nothing to do with humanitarian aid,” Regev said in a video statement.

“When they arrive, they hear ‘Hatikvah'—'Hatikvah’ on repeat—so they understand what happens to those who come to the State of Israel in this way,” she stated.

Regev said that while all flotilla participants were “terrorist supporters, whose place is in prison,” Jerusalem would “of course, send them back to their country of origin.”

Israeli naval commandos intercepted all 51 ships participating in the Turkish-led Gaza flotilla, concluding an operation in the Mediterranean that lasted more than 24 hours, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced late on Tuesday.

A total of 430 activists were making their way to the Jewish state aboard an Israeli Navy vessel, “where they will be able to meet with their consular representatives,” the ministry tweeted.

“Another PR flotilla has come to an end,” the post stated. “This flotilla has once again proved to be nothing more than a PR stunt at the service of Hamas.”

“Israel will continue to act in full accordance with international law and will not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza,” the MFA added.

Gaza Strip
JNS Staff
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