Israel’s ambassador to Japan formally assumes role

Israeli Ambassador to Japan Emmanuel Navon presented his credentials to Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday, formally assuming his diplomatic role. “This is an honor I will never forget for the rest of my life,” Navon wrote on X.

Navon said he recited the traditional Jewish blessing for seeing a monarch in the emperor’s presence. Reflecting on his appointment, he wrote, “Not many countries give someone they welcomed as an immigrant the opportunity to represent the nation as an ambassador,” adding that he was deeply grateful to Israel for allowing him to fulfill his dream.