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News   Israel News

Netanyahu: ICC dismissal of Karim Khan ‘exposes the truth’

The former chief prosecutor issued arrest warrants against him “to divert attention from the allegations against him,” the Israeli premier said.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video message released on July 22, 2026, ahead of Tisha B'Av. Credit: Screenshot/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video message released on July 22, 2026, ahead of Tisha B’Av. Credit: Screenshot/GPO.
(July 27, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed on Sunday the International Criminal Court’s decision to remove Karim Khan as chief prosecutor following more than a year’s investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

“This decision exposes the truth. Karim Khan was accused of sexually harassing women who worked under him,” Netanyahu tweeted.

“It was precisely as these allegations emerged that he canceled his planned visit to Israel, abandoned his previous commitment to thoroughly examine Israel’s independent judicial system, and suddenly moved to pursue arrest warrants against me and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant,” Israel’s longest-serving prime minister stated.

“He did so to divert attention from the allegations against him and to rally Israel’s enemies around him as a political shield. That shield has now been torn away,” he continued.

Netanyahu went on to say that “corruption” has infected the ICC, and that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had reaffirmed during a phone conversation the previous day his determination to “act forcefully” against the court.

The allegations against Khan first surfaced in 2024. He has denied wrongdoing, saying the accusations are unfounded and criticizing the disciplinary process as unlawful and lacking evidence.

Khan had been on voluntary leave since May and was suspended as prosecutor in June after the ICC’s governing bureau determined that he had committed serious misconduct. His deputies carried out his duties during his absence. The U.K.’s Bar Standards Board also suspended Khan from practicing as a barrister in England and Wales while it considered the allegations.

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