Journalists’ federation quietly removes eight names from list of journalists killed in Gaza after terror affiliations uncovered

The International Federation of Journalists has quietly removed eight names from its list of journalists killed in Gaza after evidence surfaced linking them to terrorist organizations, The Washington Free Beacon reported on Tuesday.

The Brussels-based federation, which says it represents about 600,000 journalists through unions and associations in more than 140 countries, removed the names without a public announcement, the report said. The changes followed research by media watchdog HonestReporting, which found the individuals had affiliations with Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and a Houthi-controlled television network. Another individual whose name was removed had no publicly confirmed organizational affiliation, although his brother was a brigade commander in the Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, a Palestinian terror group based in Gaza.

HonestReporting told the Free Beacon that the revisions mirror similar changes recently made by the Committee to Protect Journalists, which also removed several names from its Gaza casualty database after evidence emerged linking them to terrorist groups.

“IFJ has been one of several organizations that has developed the false narrative that Israel has deliberately and systematically killed journalists since Oct. 7,” HonestReporting told the outlet.

The watchdog also criticized the federation for making the revisions without publicly disclosing the changes.

“IFJ has made these revisions silently, not providing public updates to those that cited its figures,” HonestReporting said. “For the sake of transparency, IFJ should explain its methodology for adding journalists to such documents, and why it is removing some now.”