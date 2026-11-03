Milei: Argentina backs Israel over shared values, not ‘personal whim’

Argentine President Javier Milei said on Monday that his country’s support for Israel is not based on his personal preferences, but on a commitment to defending Western values.

“We do not defend Israel because of a personal whim of the president, but because today it is the bastion of our values in the world against those who want to destroy us,” he said at a pro-Israel event in Buenos Aires.

“From the first day of our government, we have stood alongside Israel, changing the direction of Argentine foreign policy,” Milei said.

He also warned that “those who take on Israel take on the entire West,” accusing terrorists and the international left of seeking to undermine Western societies. Praising U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he declared: “Argentina has chosen to stand by their side.”

Milei received the Gratitude Award from the Latino Coalition for Israel in recognition of his support for Israel and the Jewish people, including his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and announced plans to relocate Argentina’s embassy there.