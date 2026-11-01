UK Greens lose 18,000 members amid ‘Zionism is racism’ row

The Green Party of England and Wales has seen its membership fall by about 18,000 since May, an 8% decline, according to internal figures shared with party members and leaked to Sky News, the broadcaster reported on Oct. 29.

Membership fell from a spring peak of about 231,000 to 213,000. An internal briefing indicated the decline would cost the party approximately £880,000 ($1.17 million) in annual income, requiring spending adjustments in its draft 2027 budget. The party declined to comment.

A source blamed fallout from the “Zionism is racism” motion adopted at the party’s autumn conference. “It has undeniably alienated people,” the source told Sky News. The motion called for a single Palestinian state encompassing modern-day Israel.

Several council members have quit or defected over the motion. Party leader Zack Polanski has called it “imperfect” and said he wants it amended, while largely defending its substance.