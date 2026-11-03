Two Florida women charged with threatening to kill Trump

Two Florida women face federal charges for allegedly threatening to kill U.S. President Donald Trump in separate cases in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, according to court filings.

Tammy Teresa Williams allegedly threatened Trump and his family in a Facebook post on Oct. 30, writing, “I am coming to kill off Trump whole entire bloodline. And so many more,” according to a Secret Service affidavit.

Trump was in Florida that day for a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, the filing states.

Investigators traced the account to Williams and located her at her daughter’s home in Kissimmee, Fla. She was arrested and appeared on Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Chauncey A. Bratt, who ordered her detained pending further proceedings. A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

In a separate complaint filed on Monday, Allison Jeanne Albro, of Daytona Beach, is accused of threatening Trump in an Instagram post on Oct. 29. The post, accompanied by a photo of Albro, stated, “Going to the Trump rally in my city tmr so I can shoot him with my glock. wish me luck guys,” according to the complaint.

Albro, who was arrested on Oct. 30, admitted to publishing the post but told law enforcement it was a joke, according to the affidavit. She said she did not own a Glock handgun and would not shoot anyone. No guns were recovered at her home.