Mojtaba Khamenei accuses US and Israel of waging ‘hybrid war’

Iran’s supreme leader on Thursday accused the United States and its allies of waging “hybrid warfare” against the Islamic Republic and seeking to undermine its stability and progress.

In a series of posts on X, the account attributed to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei claimed that “imperialism, led by the U.S.,” had supported Israel as a regional military outpost and was intent on preventing a “strong, independent Iran.” The posts described Israel as an “illegitimate” entity and framed regional tensions as part of a broader Western campaign against Tehran.

Imperialism, led by the US, has built a military base called Israel over the past 80 years. And they don’t accept the existence of a strong, independent Iran on the eastern border of the false, illegitimate geography of "Greater Israel"—that is, east of the Euphrates River. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) June 4, 2026

The account further alleged that Iran’s adversaries are focusing on psychological and informational tactics, including spreading “doubt, despair, fear, mistrust and discord” among the Iranian public and leadership. It asserted that such efforts aim to weaken public resilience and distort officials’ decision-making.

The posts also claimed that Iran’s armed forces had already delivered a “decisive blow” to their enemies, leading to what it described as “significant humiliation,” without providing specific details.

In addition, the account called on Iranians to maintain unity and avoid amplifying narratives seen as benefiting foreign adversaries, warning that actions causing public discouragement would be viewed as aiding the enemy.