More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Ontario man accused of punching a man at an anti-Israel protest turns himself in

Video footage appeared to show the victim being attacked from behind and being berated by anti-Israel protesters as he bled from his head on the sidewalk.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Man in handcuffs
Man in handcuffs. Credit: Kindel Media/Pexels.
(Oct. 15, 2026 / JNS)

An Ontario man surrendered himself to police on Monday after allegedly punching a person repeatedly in the head at an anti-Israel demonstration on Oct. 10 in Toronto.

The Toronto Police Service’s hate crime unit alleges that Martin Salgatar, 20, of Mississauga, was walking in a demonstration near Yonge and Grosvenor Streets when he attacked the victim from behind without provocation.

The blows knocked the victim to the ground, injuring his face and leg, according to police.

A police spokesman told JNS it was a “pro-Palestine event” and that the hate crime unit investigates “any arrests made at demonstrations.”

Video footage that circulated on social media appeared to show the attacker strike the victim from behind, pull him to the sidewalk and punch him repeatedly, as fellow anti-Israel protesters tried to stop him.

The protesters then appear to berate the victim, who is on the ground bleeding from the face, and a man wearing a sweatshirt with an upside-down red triangle—a Hamas terror symbol—seems to curse the victim and accuse him of “trying to pick fights.”

“You f****** deserve it, you piece of sh**,” the man yells.

After a screenshot of the suspect’s face from the video footage circulated on Monday, Salgatar turned himself in.

He was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Oct. 13. Police announced the charge on Oct. 14.

Canada Anti-Israel Bias Hate Crimes
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
A Chassidic man on a ferry viewing the New York City skyline. Credit: Caterina Pellizzer/Pexels.
U.S. News
In Linden, NJ, some 40 minutes from Midtown Manhattan, growing Chassidic community at odds with local government
“I think they’re much more susceptible to being targeted if a public official wants to target them, if a community wants to target them,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer told JNS.
October 15, 2026 11:04 AM
Jonathan D. Salant
Julie Menin Brad Hoylman-Sigal Mark Levine
U.S. News
‘Indefensible,’ Jewish leaders say of NYC comptroller opting to abort city’s Israel Bonds investments
The reversal “sends an unfortunate signal at a time of rising antisemitism and sustained efforts to isolate Israel economically,” Evan R. Bernstein, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, told JNS.
October 15, 2026 09:12 AM
Menachem Wecker
Officials, including Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, attend the inauguration of Colombia’s embassy in Jerusalem, Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Rafi Ben Hakoon/GPO.
Israel News
Colombia becomes 10th country with embassy in Jerusalem
Israel’s foreign minister called it a historic day for ties between the two countries and an important day for the capital.
Oct. 14, 2026
Joshua Marks
Miri Bar-Halpern. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
Psychologists seek APA reforms to protect Jewish patients from ‘decolonial therapy’
“People need to be aware, and institutions need to repair,” Miri Bar-Halpern told JNS. “Clinicians are engaging in activism. It’s not about therapy anymore.”
Oct. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:47
Herzog, Kazakh counterpart talk bilateral ties in Baku
08:30
Herzog meets with Chinese foreign minister in Azerbaijan
08:21
‘Do not test us:' Netanyahu warns enemies during eastern border visit
08:11
Israel Ports Company proposes inland terminals for India-Europe corridor
07:45
Herzog urges broader ties with Asia, denounces terror and boycotts at Azerbaijan summit
07:07
Death toll in Kiryat Gat Intel factory explosion rises to two
06:34
Voting gets underway at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide
06:13
Slovak president congratulates Israel Chamber of Commerce on 25th anniversary
05:55
Israel Police bust suspected terror cell in Judea and Samaria
05:44
IDF dismantles terror tunnel crossing Gaza’s Yellow Line
05:33
Israel Police ‘prepared for any scenario’ on Election Day
05:12
Police arrest five after car carrying Palestinians breaks through Jerusalem checkpoint
04:58
Israel slams Ireland over hotel cancellations for antisemitism conference
04:36
Witkoff: Hostages’ reunions with families among ‘most meaningful moments of my life’
04:17
Ben-Gvir, eyeing Defense Ministry, vows to rewrite IDF ethics code
03:56
Israeli embassy in US hosts screening of ‘NAZA: The Real Story’
03:34
Netanyahu hails revival of Israel’s ties with Latin America
03:13
CENTCOM denies threatening civilian ships in Iran naval blockade
02:44
Voting opens at Israeli diplomatic missions ahead of Oct. 27 election
02:35
ADL congratulates Germany’s new antisemitism commissioner
02:14
IDF reinforces Judea and Samaria with 98th Division, vows zero tolerance for violence
01:54
Israeli forces arrest five in raids on charities linked to Hamas, PFLP
01:34
IDF kills more than 100 terrorists in northern Gaza operation
01:14
IDF: Suspicious vehicle hits security guard near Ariel, driver flees
00:07
UAE joins international antisemitism forum for first time
21:37
Rubio holds memorial for American victims of Oct. 7 at State Department
18:20
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump admin from penalizing groups aiding International Criminal Court
15:01
US agrees to sell 12 Apache helicopters to Israel
14:43
Colombia to launch ‘major effort’ to combat Jew-hatred, foreign minister says
14:31
Congressional panel sworn in to weigh bringing Philadelphia Jewish museum under Smithsonian umbrella
14:07
Conference of Presidents lauds Colombia for opening Jerusalem embassy
13:56
In since-deleted post, El-Sayed defended ‘friend’ who supported Brotherhood
13:01
US charges 14 in North Korean IT worker scheme targeting more than 70 American companies
12:42
Netanyahu wishes ‘speedy recovery’ to those injured in Kiryat Gat gas explosion
12:25
Saudi national charged with installing covert recording device at OpenAI
12:11
ADL, Gratz College launch program to combat campus antisemitism
10:10
New York City to stop investing pensions in Israel Bonds, comptroller says
10:05
Herzog arrives in Azerbaijan for regional summit
09:30
FM Sa’ar hails ‘historic day’ as Colombia opens embassy in Jerusalem
08:59
Netanyahu: Oct. 7 would have been different ‘if they had woken me’
08:53
Suspected gas explosion sparks fire at factory in Kiryat Gat as Netanyahu visits city
08:19
Israeli student Elazar Yair Wilensky, killed in school hike blast, laid to rest
08:08
Foreign activist faces deportation over shirt showing Netanyahu in sniper crosshairs
07:47
Netanyahu warns Tehran of response ‘it cannot even imagine’ if it attacks
07:27
Katz threatens Hezbollah with territorial losses if it joins Iranian attack
07:06
Two container ships struck in Strait of Hormuz
06:55
Police nab 155 Palestinian infiltrators in northern Jerusalem
06:33
Gaza administration signs reconstruction cooperation agreement with German agency
06:13
Israeli envoy accuses Dutch mayor of double standard over soccer fan ban, protests
05:52
Sappers handle suspected unexploded ordnance near Beit Shemesh
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Tila Falic-Levi: Changing Israel’s government won’t end anti-Israel hatred
October 15, 2026 03:41 AM
Ruthie Blum
COLUMNS
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel has two years left to act. After that, it will be too late
Amit Segal
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The true loyalties of the Jews of Privilege
Benjamin Kerstein