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Ontario man charged with promoting antisemitism, advocating genocide on social media

“Hamilton Police remain committed to investigating hate-motivated incidents and holding those responsible accountable,” police stated.

Close-up of a tablet showing a social media post. Credit: Pixabay.
Close-up of a tablet showing a social media post. Credit: Pixabay.
(Sept. 15, 2026 / JNS)

Simran Mander, 27, of Stoney Creek, Ontario, has been charged with hate-propaganda offenses following a police investigation into hate-related content posted on social media, according to the Hamilton Police Service.

Mander was arrested on Sept. 9 after police received a report in July 2025 about content posted publicly on an X account. The Hamilton Police Hate Crime Unit subsequently investigated the account and the material shared and identified Mander as the person believed to be operating it.

With the required consent of Ontario’s attorney general, Mander was charged with willful promotion of hatred, willful promotion of antisemitism and advocating genocide, police said.

While the department stated that the charges have not been proven in court, it recognizes “the significant impact hate crimes and hate incidents can have on individuals, targeted communities and the broader community.”

“Hamilton Police remain committed to investigating hate-motivated incidents and holding those responsible accountable,” the department stated.

Canada Legal Affairs Hate Crimes
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