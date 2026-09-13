More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Over 50 Jewish organizations declare: ‘Zionism is part of Jewish identity’

Presidents, CEOs, chief rabbis and other senior leaders of Diaspora communities gathered in Jerusalem to reaffirm commitment to Jewish self-determination.

JNS Staff
William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, addresses the "Israel-U.S. Relations: Trends and Looking Ahead" conference, in Tel Aviv, on Nov. 14, 2022. Photo by David Isaac.
William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, addresses the “Israel-U.S. Relations: Trends and Looking Ahead” conference in Tel Aviv on Nov. 14, 2022. Photo by David Isaac.
(Sept. 13, 2026 / JNS)

Jewish organizations from around the world signed the J50 Declaration on Zionism and Antisemitism in Jerusalem on Thursday, which states unequivocally that “Zionism is part of Jewish identity.”

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, chaired the J50 Forum gathering, saying that the declaration “affirms Zionism as the national movement of the Jewish people and the expression of our right to self-determination in our ancient homeland, Israel.”

The document calls for anti-Zionism “to be recognized and confronted when it is used to marginalize, exclude, or discriminate against Jews.”

It further states, “Anti-Zionism, as manifested today through efforts to deny the Jewish people their right to self-determination, or demand that Jews renounce Zionism as the price of acceptance in political, academic, professional, or cultural life, is antisemitic.”

The declaration ends by stressing, “Zionism is part of Jewish identity. We will not allow others to define it for us.”

The declaration, endorsed by 59 signatories, says that the erosion the right of the Jewish people to self-determination is “increasingly challenged and denied,” adding that “Governments, international institutions, municipalities and political parties, media and cultural institutions, universities and educational institutions, professional associations, and civil society are increasingly becoming arenas for the delegitimization and distortion of Zionism, serving to marginalize and exclude Jews.

“Anti-Zionism, as manifested today through efforts to deny the Jewish people their right to self-determination, or demand that Jews renounce Zionism as the price of acceptance in political, academic, professional, or cultural life, is antisemitic,” it holds.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar hosted the third meeting of the J50 Forum in Jerusalem on Sept. 1. The assembly composed of 50 core Jewish organizations focused on the worldwide rise in antisemitism and the connection between obsessive anti-Israel rhetoric and increasing attacks against Jewish communities in the Diaspora.

Organized by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the forum includes presidents of Jewish communities, CEOs, chief rabbis and other senior Jewish leaders, from organizations such as the Conference of Presidents, the Jewish Federations of North America, B’nai B’rith International, the Anti-Defamation League, the Conference of European Rabbis, the Board of Deputies of British Jews, including leading Jewish organizations from Europe, North and South America, Australia and South Africa.

Sa’ar founded the J50 Forum in May 2025 at the International Conference against Antisemitism held at the ministry in Jerusalem. The forum receives regular briefings from the foreign minister and ongoing updates, and maintains daily contact with ministry officials.

Diaspora Jewry Anti-Israel Bias
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A masked member of Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: Saeed Mohammed/Flash90.
U.S. News
Oct. 7 reshaped US terror threat landscape, new House report says
Rep. Andrew Garbarino said that the mission to protect the United States from terrorists “requires persistent vigilance and adaptation to keep pace with the contemporary threat environment.”
September 11, 2026 02:38 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Rubio Israel Lebanon Leiter Moawad
Israel News
Israeli-Lebanese talks slated to resume in US
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with local in the country’s southeast, not far from where IDF troops destroyed a major Hezbollah base.
September 13, 2026 12:37 AM
JNS Staff
Illustration of Anthropic on June 18, 2026. Photo by Riccardo Milani/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Anthropic reveals Yemenis vibecoding ballistic-missile guidance, Iran using AI to target US Navy
“We do not have evidence the actors succeeded in fielding an operational device, but they did test-fire a guided rocket,” the AI company said.
Sept. 11, 2026
Andrew Bernard
New York Fashion Week
U.S. News
NY Fashion Week holds its first exclusively Jewish fashion show
“Judaism and fashion are completely interwoven from the streets of Seventh Avenue in New York City to the streets of Tel Aviv,” Tobi Rubinstein, an event co-host, told JNS.
Sept. 11, 2026
Vita Fellig
Breaking News
06:32
Netanyahu marks 25 years since 9/11: ‘We will defeat terror’
06:22
Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, MDA tallies 2 million emergency calls
06:11
Israeli forces arrest terrorist near Ramallah planning imminent attack
05:33
Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Tarantino’s first play
04:52
Top Fatah official says Palestinian elections will be delayed
04:44
Israeli security forces slay Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade commander
04:40
IDF thwarts preparations to smuggle weapons near Jordanian border
04:11
Rubio marks one year since Charlie Kirk killing
03:35
Dermer denies alleged pre-Oct. 7 Netanyahu-UAE warning call
03:10
Galilee tech education hub opens in Tel-Hai with Isaac Herzog
02:29
Herzog: On 9/11, Israel stands with America, its ‘greatest ally and friend’
02:08
Switzerland releases dossier on Josef Mengele
01:48
Trump has ‘no regrets’ over Iran war
01:18
US forces redirected 96 commercial vessels as part of Iran blockade
00:59
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel complex, consolidating security zone in Lebanon
00:07
IDF kills Hamas Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
23:03
IDF conducts pre-holiday surprise exercise in Judea and Samaria
22:27
Israel’s population reaches 10.3 million ahead of Jewish New Year
15:37
New sports-betting ad featuring Sydney Sweeney plays Israeli national anthem
14:54
Saudi oil production falls to lowest level since Gulf War
14:54
Report: Iran resumes ballistic missile production
13:54
Houthis capture Red Sea port of Mokha
13:25
Israelis to get official travel direction on Thai laws, culture, deputy head of Israeli embassy says
13:17
New Jersey to ‘strengthen security’ around houses of worship during Jewish High Holidays, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says
13:09
Algeria to sever diplomatic ties with UAE
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The ethnic cleansers of Whitehall
Melanie Phillips
Uzay Bulut
Opinion
How a multicultural Turkish city became Muslim
Uzay Bulut