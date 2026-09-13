Over 50 Jewish organizations declare: ‘Zionism is part of Jewish identity’

Jewish organizations from around the world signed the J50 Declaration on Zionism and Antisemitism in Jerusalem on Thursday, which states unequivocally that “Zionism is part of Jewish identity.”

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, chaired the J50 Forum gathering, saying that the declaration “affirms Zionism as the national movement of the Jewish people and the expression of our right to self-determination in our ancient homeland, Israel.”

The document calls for anti-Zionism “to be recognized and confronted when it is used to marginalize, exclude, or discriminate against Jews.”

It further states, “Anti-Zionism, as manifested today through efforts to deny the Jewish people their right to self-determination, or demand that Jews renounce Zionism as the price of acceptance in political, academic, professional, or cultural life, is antisemitic.”

The declaration ends by stressing, “Zionism is part of Jewish identity. We will not allow others to define it for us.”

The declaration, endorsed by 59 signatories, says that the erosion the right of the Jewish people to self-determination is “increasingly challenged and denied,” adding that “Governments, international institutions, municipalities and political parties, media and cultural institutions, universities and educational institutions, professional associations, and civil society are increasingly becoming arenas for the delegitimization and distortion of Zionism, serving to marginalize and exclude Jews.

“Anti-Zionism, as manifested today through efforts to deny the Jewish people their right to self-determination, or demand that Jews renounce Zionism as the price of acceptance in political, academic, professional, or cultural life, is antisemitic,” it holds.

EJC proudly joined other major Jewish organizations and leaders from Jewish communities across the Diaspora to sign the J50 Declaration on Zionism and Antisemitism.



The declaration is clear: “Zionism is part of Jewish identity. We will not allow others to define it for us.” pic.twitter.com/fQRLoHYD6W — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) September 11, 2026

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar hosted the third meeting of the J50 Forum in Jerusalem on Sept. 1. The assembly composed of 50 core Jewish organizations focused on the worldwide rise in antisemitism and the connection between obsessive anti-Israel rhetoric and increasing attacks against Jewish communities in the Diaspora.

Organized by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the forum includes presidents of Jewish communities, CEOs, chief rabbis and other senior Jewish leaders, from organizations such as the Conference of Presidents, the Jewish Federations of North America, B’nai B’rith International, the Anti-Defamation League, the Conference of European Rabbis, the Board of Deputies of British Jews, including leading Jewish organizations from Europe, North and South America, Australia and South Africa.

Sa’ar founded the J50 Forum in May 2025 at the International Conference against Antisemitism held at the ministry in Jerusalem. The forum receives regular briefings from the foreign minister and ongoing updates, and maintains daily contact with ministry officials.