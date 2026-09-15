Pennsylvania man arrested in alleged ISIS-linked terror plot

Jonathan Hunter Kramer, 21, of Valencia, Pa., was arrested on Sept. 12 in Cranberry Township, Pa., on suspicion of plotting an ISIS-linked terrorist attack, federal authorities said.

Kramer was charged with acquiring a firearm and ammunition knowing or having reasonable cause to believe they would be used in a federal crime of terrorism. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

FBI agents arrested Krameer on the first day of Rosh Hashanah after intercepting him with three 30-round rifle magazines and five boxes of ammunition. A subsequent search of his hotel room and residence found a semiautomatic rifle, 190 rounds of ammunition, a rifle scope and bipod, pepper spray and about 30 knives, the department said.

Federal authorities allege that Kramer used the online persona “Hamza Al Rashid” and claimed an affiliation with ISIS. Investigators stated that he offered to share explosives manuals online and discussed preparing for a “mission,” writing that he still needed a weapon.

The FBI previously investigated Kramer in 2023, when he was a minor, in connection with an alleged mass-casualty plot. After he was released from juvenile detention earlier this year, an anonymous tip alerted the FBI to what authorities described as a return to concerning behavior.

Investigators began monitoring Kramer again and allege that his online activity, statements and efforts to obtain weapons indicated that he was moving toward carrying out an attack. Authorities have not identified a specific target.

“As Americans observed the 25th anniversary of 9/11, our law enforcement partners were working to protect our country from the continued threat of terrorism,” stated Todd Blanche, U.S. attorney general. “Their outstanding work thwarted this alleged attack before innocent lives could be lost.”

The Justice Department is seeking to have Krameer detained pending trial, arguing that he poses a danger to the community.