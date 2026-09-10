More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

California Education Dept says LA district erred when it said teacher’s lack of intent means she didn’t discriminate against Jews

The “decision sends an unmistakable message to school boards across California,” Emet Legal Services told JNS. “You cannot turn a blind eye to classroom bias or defend it under the shield of ‘good intentions.’”

Aaron Bandler
Classroom, Desks
Empty classroom. Credit: WOKANDAPIX/Pixabay.
(Sept. 10, 2026 / JNS)

The California Education Department overturned a finding of the Manhattan Beach Unified School District that an Advanced Placement U.S. history teacher didn’t discriminate against students by posting materials accusing Israel of “genocide.”

In the Tuesday ruling, which JNS viewed, the department said that the district, whose eight schools educate more than 5,800 students in southwestern Los Angeles County, erred in absolving the teacher who, the district said, didn’t aim to discriminate against Jewish students.

After instructing the class about the Holocaust and genocides, the teacher posted supplemental materials on a Google Classroom page with slides that “included statements and source material asserting that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.” She didn’t present opposing views, according to the district probe.

The district concluded that the teacher violated its policies on teaching controversial subjects but “made an implied conclusion of law that the subject instructional materials were not discriminatory” and didn’t take corrective action, according to the state.

Emet Legal Services filed an appeal to the state on behalf of the South Bay Jewish Advocacy Group in July.

Ilana Cohen, founding attorney of Emet Legal, told JNS that the incident occurred at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

She hopes that “the district uses this as an opportunity to work with the community in securing an appropriate trainer regarding this critical topic,” she said of the state finding.

“This decision sends an unmistakable message to school boards across California,” she told JNS. “You cannot turn a blind eye to classroom bias or defend it under the shield of ‘good intentions.’”

The state said that the district’s finding was “inconsistent with law,” because intent is not required to prove that conduct is discriminatory under the California Education Code.

“Substantial evidence indicates that several students and families experienced the instructional materials as upsetting, one sided or emotionally harmful,” the state said.

“Ultimately, the instructional materials had the effect of creating an intimidating and discriminatory environment in which at least some students felt targeted and bullied, based upon their nationality, race or ethnicity or religion,” it said.

The state is requiring the district to enlist an outside trainer to implement mandatory training on “preventing bias and prejudice in the classroom, with a specific emphasis on antisemitism” for all teachers and administrators at the school. It must do so by Oct. 26.

Grace Edgington, public information officer for the district, told JNS that “as a school district, we accept the decision of the California Department of Education and are already in the process of implementing the required corrective actions.”

“Our focus remains on ensuring this happens in a timely manner while continuing to support our students, families and staff,” she told JNS.

Campus Antisemitism Education
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
9/11 September 11
U.S. News
Lower Manhattan Jews expect challenges when area shuts for 9/11 commemoration on eve of Rosh Hashanah
“It may be a little harder to get our brisket order from the butcher with the street closures,” Rabbi Nissi Eber, co-director of the Chabad in Manhattan’s financial district, told JNS.
September 10, 2026 07:05 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres attends an SCO+ meeting during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 1, 2026. Photo by Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Pool via AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon campaign
The Israeli military pushed back against charges from the U.N. chief regarding strikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds north of the border.
September 10, 2026 03:33 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS Staff
The British consulate in Jerusalem, Aug. 16, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel gives British Consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
U.K. officials attached to missions in Kiryat Gat and Ramallah were told to halt their operations immediately, an Israeli source told JNS.
Sept. 9, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
U.S. sailors conduct night flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, July 29, 2026. The carrier is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. U.S. Navy photo.
World News
US forces destroy five Iranian oil tankers after warship targeted
CENTCOM confirmed that no American personnel were injured when Tehran launched ballistic missiles at a naval craft in regional waters this week.
Sept. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
15:37
New sports-betting ad featuring Sydney Sweeney plays Israeli national anthem
14:54
Saudi oil production falls to lowest level since Gulf War
14:54
Report: Iran resumes ballistic missile production
13:54
Houthis capture Red Sea port of Mokha
13:25
Israelis to get official travel direction on Thai laws, culture, deputy head of Israeli embassy says
13:17
New Jersey to ‘strengthen security’ around houses of worship during Jewish High Holidays, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says
13:09
Algeria to sever diplomatic ties with UAE
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
02:23
‘We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,’ Trump tells Republican convention
02:09
Trump: I’ll speak to Israel about sanctions on Judea, Samaria towns
01:41
Trump vows ‘a lot more’ strikes on Iranian tankers
01:37
‘We will defeat Iran,’ Netanyahu vows from Hermon peak
01:21
Trump: Iran war will end ‘immediately after the election’
01:05
More than 5,000 sign letter rejecting ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel
00:07
Israel Police to deploy thousands of officers nationwide for High Holidays
23:06
Israeli Defense Ministry launches ’40 Points Plan’ for eastern border
15:57
‘Of course’ Mamdani should attend 9/11 commemoration, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin says
15:31
Brandeis University to open center for Jewish life named for Robert Kraft
15:12
Pakistan warns Iran to rein in Houthis after strikes on Saudi infrastructure
14:28
Blinken says Haaretz report on Oct. 7 hostage offer ‘complete fiction’
13:55
More police at synagogues, yeshivas for High Holidays, NYPD says
13:24
Eight Muslim countries praise UK sanctions on Judea, Samaria
13:16
UN nuclear watchdog reports Iran to Security Council for first time in 20 years
12:01
British PM defends ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, says UK must ‘always stand with the underdog’
09:14
British opposition leader: Labour put politics before UK interests
08:53
Herzog visits IDF canine unit ahead of Rosh Hashanah
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Thanks to Mamdani and Piker, the 9/11 anniversary remains especially relevant
Jonathan S. Tobin
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
A Rosh Hashanah message for Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo and friends
Yisrael Medad