Two San Diego homes vandalized with Nazi swastikas, Jew-hatred on Rosh Hashanah

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents of vandalism with Nazi swastikas and antisemitic graffiti at homes in Imperial Beach on Sept. 12, it said .

Sept. 12 was Rosh Hashanah, the beginning of the Jewish High Holidays and one of the most sacred times on the Jewish calendar.

The first incident was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Elm Avenue, where deputies found a Nazi swastika and other antisemitic graffiti on the exterior of the residence.

The graffiti was made with what appeared to be a black permanent marker, according to the sheriff’s office.

Later that day, deputies were notified of a second incident at a home in the 700 block of Seacoast Drive, where a Nazi swastika and antisemitic graffiti had been drawn on a window of the residence, also apparently with a black permanent marker.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff’s office did not state whether the timing was connected to the High Holidays.