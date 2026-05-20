Toronto Police Service escalates search for missing Jewish teen to Priority 1

The search for a missing Jewish girl in Toronto has been escalated to Priority 1, according to Toronto City Councilor James Pasternak, who said that Toronto Police Service and Shomrim Toronto are using “every available resource” to find her.

A spokesman for Shomrim Toronto told JNS that the possibility that the girl’s disappearance is related to the targeting of the Jewish community is “not something of concern at the moment.”

Esther (Esti), 14, was last seen in the Earl Bales Park area in North York, Toronto, near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West at 11:15 p.m. on Friday, wearing grey sweatpants, a green shirt and no shoes, according to the Toronto Police Service.

Official missing poster for Esther (Esti) provided by Shomrim Toronto

Shomrim Toronto organized a volunteer search operation on Tuesday morning. Members of Chaverim of Rockland traveled to Toronto on Tuesday to assist.

“Esti, my love, if you are watching this, please come home. We love you so very much, and we miss you terribly,” her mother, Shira, said in a press conference on Tuesday. “Nobody is angry with you, no matter what has happened. All we care about is knowing that you are okay.”

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, asked people to widely share the missing poster and information. “Let’s help find Esther and get her home,” he said.

Simon Wolle, chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada, told JNS that “B’nai Brith Canada is praying for Esti’s safe and urgent return.”

“We continue to encourage individuals, organizations, and institutions to deploy available resources to support the efforts to bring Esti home safely,” Wolle said.

“When we see the community come together in collective and shared purpose, as we have seen so clearly this past week, we can make a difference,” Wolle said. “Every single effort can help get Esti home, and right now, that is what matters.”