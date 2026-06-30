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Russia foils terror plot targeting Jewish site

A suspect linked to a Syria-based handler and who planned a fire-bomb attack on a Jewish institution in Yaroslavl was detained, according to the FSB.

JNS Staff
Armed officers of the Russian Federal Security Service patrol the bridge over the Moskva River opposite the Kremlin and the Chist The Saviour Cathedral in a Tiger armored vehicle, on Feb. 15, 2026, in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Contributor/Getty Images.
Armed officers of the Russian Federal Security Service patrol the bridge over the Moskva River opposite the Kremlin and the Chist The Saviour Cathedral in a Tiger armored vehicle, on Feb. 15, 2026, in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Contributor/Getty Images.
(June 30, 2026 / JNS)

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had thwarted a planned terrorist attack targeting a Jewish religious institution in the Yaroslavl region, detaining a Russian citizen allegedly linked to a banned international terrorist organization.

The suspect had been in contact online with a handler based in Syria and was acting under that individual’s direction, according to the FSB statement. Authorities said the man acquired materials to produce fire bombs and conducted surveillance of the intended target, including photographing the site.

According to the agency, the suspect planned to carry out an attack using improvised incendiary devices and then travel to Syria to join the terrorist organization.

FSB officers detained the individual before the attack could be carried out, seizing prepared incendiary devices and communications equipment containing alleged instructions from a coordinator, according to the statement.

A criminal case has been opened under Russian law related to preparation for a terrorist act and participation in a terrorist organization, authorities said.

The FSB warned that terrorist groups continue to recruit operatives via the internet and social media, adding that those who assist such organizations will be identified and prosecuted.

JNS Staff
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