State Dept denies wider Gulf evacuation, says order covers Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday denied a report that it was preparing to order diplomatic personnel and family members to leave multiple Gulf countries, saying the departure order applied only to Saudi Arabia.

“This is inaccurate,” spokesman Tommy Pigott wrote on X, confirming that the order covered non-emergency U.S. government employees and their families in Saudi Arabia.

“Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions,” Pigott tweeted.

“The safety and security of Department personnel and their families remain our highest priority, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and support them,” he added.

Reuters reported, citing four unnamed U.S. officials, that family members at American diplomatic missions in other Gulf countries would also be ordered to leave.

Saudi authorities reported that attacks on Wednesday killed one person and wounded eight at Dammam’s international airport, while two others were killed in a drone attack targeting an oilfield.