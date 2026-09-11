Thai Chabad house cancels Rosh Hashanah celebrations, citing security concerns

A Chabad house, outside of which protesters have demonstrated, canceled Rosh Hashanah celebrations on Friday in Thailand.

“Due to a request from Israeli security officials, we deeply regret that we are canceling the event,” the Chabad reportedly wrote to registered guests. “Please do not approach the area. The protesters could become violent, and it is dangerous.”

Some 500 protesters demonstrated outside the building on Friday in “opposition to activities organized by the local Jewish community.” They reportedly had signs stating “Save Phuket. No Israel.”

There were also reported antisemitic statements made during the protest.

“I am deeply concerned by rising antisemitic rhetoric in Thailand,” stated Yehuda Kaploun, a rabbi and U.S special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.

“The State Department remains in close contact with Thai authorities to ensure that the Jewish community is protected during the holiday season,” he stated.

Hundreds recently protested outside the Israeli embassy in Thailand to demand that foreign nationals respect Thai laws and culture. The Jewish state said that it will release new guidelines to Israeli tourists entering the Southeast Asian country.