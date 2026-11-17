Lauren Booth, the sister-in-law to former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair, spoke at an event in Iran that was later identified by the United States as a front for spy recruitment, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. The conference promoted antisemitism, Holocaust denial and anti-Israel conspiracy theories.

In 2018, Booth—a Muslim convert and pro-Palestine activist—spoke at the New Horizon conference in the Iranian city of Mashhad. The U.S. sanctioned the conference the following year for providing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a “platform to recruit and collect” intelligence from those in attendance.

Other attendees included Rabbi Ahron Cohen, a member of the radical anti-Zionist Neturei Karta movement.