A 20-year-old Indian is under arrest for allegedly conducting reconnaissance on Mumbai’s Chabad House, known as Nariman House, and several other Jewish-owned businesses and sites in the city, Indian media reported on Saturday.

The Times of India said that police took Yash Singh, 20, a Mumbai resident, into custody after finding social media ties between him and “anti-national handlers.”

During interrogation, Singh reportedly told investigators that he was tasked with gathering intelligence on several sites in Mumbai, specifically in the southern neighborhood of Colaba, including taking pictures of the Chabad House, for money.

It was not immediately clear whether the handlers were domestic or acting on behalf of foreign countries or organizations.

Chabad Rabbi Yisroel Kozlovsky told JNS on Monday that the Jewish center is operating normally under the guidance of security officials.

He added that this is not the first time in recent years that arrests have been made for security-related offenses related to the center.

“With God’s help we will overcome our enemies,” he said, adding “Am Yisrael Chai,” Hebrew for “the Nation of Israel Lives.”

Six people were killed, including emissaries Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his pregnant wife, Rivka, during the 2008 attack on the Mumbai Chabad House, which was part of a wave of a dozen attacks in the city carried out by a Pakistani Islamist group over four days, which left 166 people dead.