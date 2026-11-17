Three Israelis were lightly wounded when Palestinian terrorists rammed their vehicle near Jericho in the Jordan Valley overnight Monday before attacking them with axes, clubs and bats, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The attack occurred near a newly established Jewish community on the outskirts of Jericho. Two of the wounded Israelis were hospitalized.

“Subsequently, rocks were hurled at the Israelis, who responded by firing in order to remove the threat,” the IDF said.

Palestinian officials reported that a 60-year-old woman from the nearby village of Ad-Duyuk al-Tahta was shot in the head and later died at Jericho Government Hospital.

Hospital officials also reported treating four other Palestinians wounded by gunfire. It was not immediately clear whether the woman was involved in the incident.

Israeli security forces were dispatched to the scene and established roadblocks throughout the area as they searched for suspects.

“The details of the incident are still under review,” the IDF said on Tuesday.