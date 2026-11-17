A prominent European Jewish group on Sunday welcomed a French court’s recent affirmation of an anti-Israel activist’s hate speech conviction for calling for an intifada in Paris.

“France’s courts have sent a clear message: calls for an ‘intifada in Paris’ have consequences,” the Brussels-based European Jewish Association (EJA) wrote on X on Sunday. “Hatred must never be normalized.”

The Paris Court of Appeal confirmed on Oct. 29 a five-month suspended prison sentence against Elias d’Imzalène for public incitement to hatred. A copy of the ruling was released last week. The appeal was on a Dec. 2024 ruling by a lower court that had handed d’Imzalène the sentence for comments he’d made at an anti-Israel rally in September that year.

“Are we ready to carry out the intifada in Paris? In the banlieues?” he asked demonstrators gathered at Place de la Nation. Banlieues have densely populated apartment buildings and are typically situated on the outskirts of large cities. “We will show them that the voice of liberation comes from us. That it starts in Paris,” he added.

The appeals court ruling follows weeks of unrest in France, including at city centers and banlieues, where rioters caused hundreds of millions of euros in damages. The trigger for the protest movement was lacking school infrastructure, according to protest organizers. Riots frequently featured Palestinian and other Arab flags.

D’Imzalène, of Trappes, a banlieue west of Paris, has argued that the word intifada, meaning uprising in Arabic, referred to a peaceful expression of opposition to the war in Gaza.

The prosecution initially sought an eight-month suspended prison sentence and a €2,000 ($2200) fine. The court ultimately imposed a five-month suspended sentence but ordered d’Imzalène to pay four times the amount sought by the prosecution, Radio J reported.

The Observatoire Juif de France (OJF,) an antisemitism watchdog, participated in the proceedings as a civil party.