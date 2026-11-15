More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The Jews who shaped Zambia

From Lithuanian pioneers to economic and political success to a strong partnership with Israel.

Michael Freund
A giraffe in Zambia. Credit: seashwill/Pixabay.
A giraffe in Zambia. Credit: seashwill/Pixabay.
Michael Freund
Michael Freund Michael Freund
Michael Freund, the founder and chairman of Shavei Israel, served as the deputy director of communications under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. An ordained rabbi, he has lived for the past 25 years in Israel.
(Nov. 14, 2026 / JNS)

In 1901, two Jewish brothers from Lithuania crossed Africa’s Zambezi River in dugout canoes, hoping to make their fortune in what is now Zambia.

Elie and Harry Susman traveled north to meet King Lewanika of Barotseland and seek permission to buy cattle. Despite the dangers posed by crocodiles, lions and disease, their venture succeeded, laying the foundations for a commercial enterprise that would grow to encompass agriculture, transportation and retail.

The brothers were among the early Jewish pioneers of Northern Rhodesia, as Zambia was then known. Over the decades that followed, Jewish immigrants would help develop the region’s economy, govern its towns and participate in its struggle for independence.

The first Jewish settlers arrived in the late 19th century, mainly from Lithuania and Latvia, fleeing poverty and antisemitism in the Russian Empire.

Many possessed little more than determination. Some became itinerant peddlers, traveling vast distances to sell clothing and household goods. Others established butcher shops, trading posts and small businesses.

Livingstone, near Victoria Falls and then the capital of British-ruled Northern Rhodesia, became the center of Jewish life. A congregation was established there in 1905, and five years later its 38 members celebrated their first Jewish wedding. As immigration increased, Jewish communities emerged in Lusaka and the Copperbelt towns of Ndola, Kitwe, Mufulira and Luanshya.

Maintaining Jewish traditions in central Africa was hardly straightforward. Kosher meat was difficult to obtain; religious functionaries were scarce; and parents sometimes sent their children hundreds of miles away for Jewish schooling.

Cynthia Zukas at a breakfast at the Swedish Embassy in Zambia, March 7, 2018. Credit: Levy Syanseke via Wikimedia Commons.
Cynthia Zukas at a breakfast at the Swedish Embassy in Zambia, March 7, 2018. Credit: Levy Syanseke via Wikimedia Commons.

Saul Radunsky, who grew up in Livingstone, recalled attending a small heder before being sent at age 11 to a Jewish school in Cape Town, a three-day train journey away. His father chaired the local Jewish community, while his mother was active in WIZO, the Women’s International Zionist Organization.

Over time, Jewish religious life gradually became more organized.

The Lusaka Hebrew Congregation, founded in 1910, initially held services in the home of Benjamin and Friedah Glasser. A Torah scroll was acquired in 1914, and construction of a permanent synagogue began during World War II. Cantor Feivel Metzger, a Polish-born Jewish refugee who arrived in 1939, played a central role in the synagogue and in strengthening communal observance.

Meanwhile, Jewish entrepreneurs were transforming the local economy.

The Susman brothers pioneered long-distance cattle trading, moving herds hundreds of miles across difficult terrain. Elie later moved to South Africa, where he helped establish the Woolworths retail chain with Max Sonnenberg.

Another immigrant, Harry Wulfsohn, arrived from Latvia in 1929 at just 14 years old. He possessed only 10 British pounds and spoke no English. Harry Susman gave him work, and Wulfsohn eventually helped build an enterprise encompassing vast farmland, thousands of cattle, butcher shops and retail stores.

Abraham “Abe” Galaun achieved similar success. Arriving shortly before World War II, he developed agricultural holdings that eventually included eight farms covering approximately 25,000 acres, along with shops and other businesses. Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda reportedly called him “the man who feeds the nation.”

Galaun remained deeply involved in Jewish affairs, chairing the Lusaka Hebrew Congregation and helping establish the Council for Zambia Jewry.

The traditions Jewish immigrants brought with them are now being passed on to another generation.

In the late 1930s, Northern Rhodesia provided refuge to approximately 300 Jews escaping Nazi Germany and Austria, although British colonial authorities turned many others away. Their arrival strengthened Jewish communal life, and by the mid-1950s the population had reached its peak of roughly 1,200.

Despite its modest size, the community’s influence extended well beyond commerce.

Hyan Schulman became mayor of Ndola in 1937; Maurice Rabb served as mayor of Livingstone; and Dennis Figov held the same position in Luanshya.

Perhaps the most extraordinary political figure, however, was Simon Zukas. Born in Lithuania, Zukas arrived as a Jewish refugee and became an outspoken opponent of British colonial rule.

His activism resulted in his deportation in 1952, but he returned and, after independence, Zukas helped lead the movement that restored multiparty democracy in 1991. He subsequently served as a government minister.

When Zukas died in September 2021 at age 96, Zambia honored him with an official funeral and a day of national mourning. It was a remarkable tribute to a Jewish immigrant once expelled for challenging the authorities.

Stanley Fischer. Credit: International Monetary Fund/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
Stanley Fischer. Credit: International Monetary Fund/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.

Another Zambian-born Jew achieved international prominence: Stanley Fischer, born in Mazabuka in 1943, grew up in a family that operated a general store. He later became one of the world’s leading economists, serving as governor of the Bank of Israel from 2005 to 2013 and vice chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2017.

Zambia’s Jewish connections also extend to its diplomatic relationship with Israel.

Following independence in 1964, President Kaunda cultivated relations with the Jewish state, drawing on Israeli agricultural expertise. Golda Meir visited Zambia that year.

But in 1973, following the Yom Kippur War and amid pressure from the Organization of African Unity, Zambia severed diplomatic relations with Israel. Ties were restored, however, in 1991 under President Frederick Chiluba, and Zambia opened an embassy in Israel in 2015.

More recently, relations have strengthened considerably. President Hakainde Hichilema visited Israel in 2023, meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. In August 2025, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar inaugurated an embassy in Lusaka, restoring Israel’s resident diplomatic presence after more than half a century.

Herzog visited Zambia three months later, discussing cooperation in agriculture, water management, technology and food security. In May 2026, the countries signed an agreement restructuring $460 million in Zambian debt connected to earlier Israeli-backed financing.

However, while diplomatic ties have deepened, Zambia’s historic Jewish community has dwindled.

Following independence, economic uncertainty and political changes prompted many families to emigrate to South Africa, Britain and Israel. Synagogues closed, including the one built in Livingstone in 1928, which now serves as a church. The historic Lusaka synagogue was eventually sold, leaving the remaining Jews without a permanent communal house of worship.

For decades, Jewish religious life depended largely on visiting rabbis, particularly Rabbi Moshe Silberhaft of the African Jewish Congress.

But in March 2023, that began to change when Rabbi Mendy Hertzel and his wife Rivky arrived in Lusaka to establish a permanent Chabad presence, bringing the country its first resident rabbi in decades. They began organizing Shabbat prayers, kosher meals, holiday celebrations and Jewish education, bringing together longtime residents, Israelis and other Jewish expatriates.

According to Chabad, about 40 Jewish families currently live in and around Lusaka, more than half permanently. Some community gatherings attract 60 or 70 participants. Chabad’s Jewish center provides a place for synagogue services and communal activities, restoring a measure of Jewish religious life that had been missing for years.

Among those supporting the revival is Saul Radunsky, whose childhood memories of heder in Livingstone connect Zambia’s Jewish past with its present.

The community’s contributions have also taken on another form: Rather than distribute the proceeds from the sale of communal property, the Council for Zambia Jewry decided to invest them in medical education.

It contributed $1 million to Copperbelt University in Ndola and another $1 million to Tel Aviv University’s School of Public Health, helping establish cooperation between Zambian and Israeli medical professionals.

One of those involved was Aviva Ron, who grew up in Ndola before emigrating to Israel in 1960. After building a career in public health, she returned to Zambia to help promote an Israeli partnership and teach future healthcare professionals.

At Copperbelt University in Ndola, a medical-school building now bears the name of the Hebrew Congregation, while a lecture theater honors Simon Zukas and his wife, Cynthia.

In Livingstone, meanwhile, the Gateway Jewish Museum, opened in 2013, preserves the community’s photographs, religious artifacts and historical records. The museum was supported in part by David Susman, a descendant of the pioneering brothers who crossed the Zambezi more than a century earlier.

Today, Zambia’s Jewish population is vastly smaller than it once was, but the contributions of its early settlers remain visible in the country’s businesses, hospitals and universities. And in Lusaka, where Jewish prayer services are once again being held regularly, the traditions those immigrants brought with them are being passed on to another generation.

More than 125 years after the Susman brothers crossed the Zambezi, Jewish life in Zambia continues.

Africa Health Diaspora Jewry
EXPLORE JNS
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during a press conference at the agency’s quarterly Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, on June 9, 2025. Photo by Dean Calma/IAEA.
World News
Iran says IAEA can’t resume inspections until US military threat removed
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a confidential report that the halt of inspections “needs to be rectified with the utmost urgency.”
November 14, 2026 10:39 AM
JNS Staff
El primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, asiste a una sesión plenaria en la Knéset, en Jerusalén, el 11 de noviembre de 2026. Foto de Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu urges Eisenkot to negotiate unity government ‘without preconditions’
The Iranian regime “will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons against us,” the Israeli prime minister warned.
November 14, 2026 01:17 PM
JNS Staff
California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a meeting in Sacramento, Calif., on May 31, 2020. Credit: Matt Gush/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Newsom’s office tells JNS California governor is reviewing federal education tax-credit program
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is among the governors who have opted their states into the program.
Nov. 13, 2026
Aaron Bandler
An IDF illustration of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, where the military says Hamas operated a command center and held hostages during the war. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Israel News
IDF: Hamas held dozens of hostages at Nasser Hospital, used it as military headquarters
A senior Hamas commander targeted in Thursday’s airstrike was responsible for holding several Israeli hostages, including soldiers and civilians, the army said.
Nov. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
13:38
UK: Former Hamas bodyguard found guilty of knife attack
13:00
US commends Cairo for permanent outlawing of Muslim Brotherhood
12:31
IDF detains 4 Palestinian terrorists in Samaria, including ISIS-affiliates
11:59
Qatar, Turkey cement mutual defense pact
11:25
IDF obtains documents exposing ‘systematic exploitation’ of hospitals by Gazan terrorists
10:30
IDF, Shin Bet slay more than 10 terrorists in Gaza
08:59
Britain’s ‘Jewish Chronicle’ celebrates 185 years
08:30
UN nuclear watchdog raises alarm over uninspected Iranian enrichment plant
08:05
Pence challenges Vance over Israel, warns against antisemitism
07:31
Simon Wiesenthal Center honors Israeli media executive Ynon Kreiz
07:00
Iranian clerical body calls for review of membership in Non-Proliferation Treaty
06:42
US Fifth Fleet commander visits Israel for naval security talks
06:32
Schumer says he has votes to remain Senate Democratic leader despite Van Hollen challenge
06:16
Former Israeli security chiefs demand probe of rabbi over ‘din rodef’ ruling
06:01
Trump compares US antisemitism to ‘Germany in 1938’
05:45
Sa’ar tells EU commissioner Hamas still refuses to disarm
05:26
IDF arrests more than 55 terror suspects in Judea and Samaria
05:01
Israel offers condolences to UAE after crash kills 14
04:32
UN ambassadors meet 97-year-old Holocaust survivor in Krakow
04:02
Van Hollen mounts challenge to Schumer for Senate Democratic leadership
03:33
Justice Sohlberg: No ‘actual evidence’ yet in probe of alleged election interference
03:03
Iran claims attack on US military radar in Bahrain
02:25
IDF: Hamas held dozens of hostages at Nasser Hospital in Gaza
02:01
Israel bars two French far-left leaders from entering country
01:29
Trump: Iranian regime surviving until end of my term would be a defeat
01:00
Huckabee pledges solidarity with Israel at StandWithUs gala
14:59
EU to examine association agreements with Israel after petition garners 1.1m signatures
14:40
‘BBC Arabic’ falsely claimed Israel targeted women, children in Hezbollah pager operation
14:21
New investors set to take over Israel’s Arkia airline
13:50
Netanyahu concludes security briefing with Eisenkot
13:32
Kindertransport survivor celebrates 100th birthday
13:00
At least 8 dead in Brooklyn building collapse
12:31
Nvidia CEO resigns after affairs with alleged Chinese spy, subordinate at firm
11:58
Israeli forces confront ‘Israeli rioters’ in Judea and Samaria operations
11:28
Israeli Air Force: First female Arad combat soldiers complete training
10:55
Netanyahu and Eisenkot meet for security briefing
10:29
Judges in Netanyahu’s trial order AG to appear in court next week
09:58
Active shooter barricades self blocks from White House
08:59
Oct. 7 commission head: Documenting sexual violence ‘requires painstaking work’
08:55
IDF: More than 300,000 military items returned in nationwide amnesty
08:38
Trump: ‘We don’t need a deal with Iran’
08:35
Miriam Peretz: Son will quit Knesset if Yashar goes with Arab party
08:15
Rainfall in Israel’s Binyamin region uncovers 100-year-old British unexploded ordnance
07:52
Revolt-era hideouts and Byzantine church open to visitors in Judean Foothills
07:32
Israel’s UN envoy mourns victims of Krakow shooting
07:12
Israel approves national critical minerals initiative to bolster supply security
06:53
Israeli FM to British delegation: Ties with UK damaged ‘against our wishes’
06:33
Iranian official: Military bases in West Asia, Europe ‘legitimate targets’ if war restarts
06:13
Elbit awarded $260 million rocket-artillery contract by European NATO member
05:52
Israel risks losing young American evangelicals, warns Bishop Robert Stearns
More Updates
JNS TV
Members of the Joint List hold a press conference after meeting with Israeli president Reuven Rivlin at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
JNS TV / Basic Law
MK Simcha Rothman on Arab parties and Israel’s coalition crisis
November 13, 2026 02:45 AM
Aylana Meisel
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The absolute necessity of fighting back
Melanie Phillips