The visitor at Moshe’s Shabbat table was starving and devouring one piece of challah after another as if he hadn’t eaten in days. After a while, his unappreciative host told him plainly, “You know, this challah is actually quite expensive.” And the visitor replied, “Yes, but it’s worth it!”

Jacob leaves home with nothing but a staff. He spends 20 years in the house of Laban, the master swindler, and in these few chapters of the reading of Vayetze, 11 of the 12 tribes of Israel are born.

Our sages call Jacob the “select of the forefathers.” Why?

Because Abraham had a righteous son named Isaac, but he also had Ishmael, who wasn’t quite the model child. Isaac had the pious Jacob, but his twin brother Esau was a vilde chaya, a wild hunter. Jacob alone could say, mittato shleimah, his bed (i.e. his progeny) was whole.

Every one of his children was righteous. They may have had their issues here and there, as all families do, but generally, they walked in their father’s footsteps. And they, in turn, built the Jewish nation.

What’s more, Jacob achieved this in the house of Laban—not exactly Bnei Brak.

How did Jacob realize this remarkable achievement? Rashi (28:11) says that Jacob spent 14 years learning in the Yeshiva of Shem and Ever before arriving at Laban’s house.

Jacob himself studied, and clearly, he taught his children well. And so, the modern-day question: How are we doing? We’re not Jacob, and this is not the Bible.

Life today isn’t simple. We live in arguably the most pressured, stressed-out society in history. Nobody has time. Dad works, mom works, and the kids play sports after school.

We do our best, but let’s be honest. It may not have been premeditated, but the reality is that we have handed over the teaching of our children to academic institutions. We depend on the school to teach not only English and arithmetic, but values and decorum as well.

That is exactly why the choice of school matters so much. We cannot expect a public or government school to teach Jewish values. It is not their job, it isn’t fair to ask, and it is completely unrealistic to even hope for it to happen. Only a Jewish school can do that.

“But it’s expensive.”

I know. Jewish schools are private, and tuition is high. But let me ask you a question. If someone could guarantee that your children would follow in the footsteps of their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, what would that be worth? What would we pay to ensure our children against the ravages of assimilation? What is Yiddishe nachas worth?

Frankly, it’s priceless. Like the challah in the story.

Mr. Katz storms into the principal’s office, declaring: “Forty thousand dollars a year in tuition! For that money, I could send my son to Harvard!”

The principal says, “So send him to Harvard.”

“Don’t be ridiculous,” says Katz. “Harvard won’t teach him to say Kaddish for me.”

Katz did the math. He figured out what tuition really buys. And it should be much more than Kaddish.

So when the obvious reflex reaction comes, think again. And rethink it. Talk to the school; a financial plan can most likely be made. Schools offer scholarships and aid. Don’t let the sticker price stop you from picking up the phone. Ask.

In the end, our own continuity and our own immortality depend on our children. We don’t have the time to teach them ourselves, so the school must do it. The statistics are published and clear for all to see: the more years of Jewish education a child receives, the less likely that child is to assimilate. The numbers around the world are more than alarming.

In South Africa, where I live, roughly 80% of Jewish children attend Jewish day schools. In the United States, that figure hovers at 32%.

“What about Talmud Torah after school?”

Let me be gentle but honest. A smattering of after-school Hebrew classes, or cheder, is pretty much doomed to failure. Think about it: What child wants to go to more school after a full school day? The answer is: none.

It would take the most outstanding teachers—creative and imaginative pedagogues—to hold a kid’s attention after a full day. You can’t build a Jewish future on an hour of boredom at four in the afternoon. It’s better than nothing, but far from ideal.

The Jewish day school is not just a comfort zone. It is not only a refuge from antisemitism in the classroom and a place to be socially at ease among our own. The purpose of the whole network of Jewish schools around the world is simply to teach everything the other schools teach, plus Judaism and our Jewish way of life.

So that in the end, it’s not only the marks that matter. It’s the mensch.

Here is the test. When you look back over a lifetime, will you be able to say that your children followed the path? Am I pleased with their choices? Are they living proud, committed Jewish lives, as I’d hoped?

Without a Jewish education, it’s not going to happen. Very few people can homeschool. So we depend on our institutions, and yes, we have, in a sense, passed the responsibility to them. But that is today’s reality, and that’s why the choice of school may be the most important decision we will ever make for our children.

Jacob didn’t enter Laban’s house empty-handed, and neither can our own kids.

There are many good Jewish schools to choose from. My prayer is that every parent will choose well, and that we, too, will merit to build the house of Israel as Jacob did, and that our children will be whole and righteous, and make us all proud.