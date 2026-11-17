Newsom visits Warsaw Ghetto Uprising monument, Polish Jewish museum
The California governor stated that the museum is a “powerful reminder of fighting against the darkest of forces.”
(Nov. 17, 2026 / JNS)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a monument commemorating the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and a Jewish history museum in Poland on Saturday.
According to the governor’s office, Newsom laid a wreath at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes where the Warsaw Ghetto once stood. He also visited the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews, where he met with museum leaders and supporters, per his office.
The museum provides a 1,000-year history of Polish Jews.
“Humbled to pay my respects at the Monument to the Heroes of the former Warsaw Ghetto,” Newsom stated. “What stays with you at the POLIN Museum are the stories of Jewish life and resilience in Poland. A powerful reminder of fighting against the darkest of forces.”