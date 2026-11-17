California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a monument commemorating the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and a Jewish history museum in Poland on Saturday.

According to the governor’s office, Newsom laid a wreath at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes where the Warsaw Ghetto once stood. He also visited the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews, where he met with museum leaders and supporters, per his office .

The museum provides a 1,000-year history of Polish Jews.