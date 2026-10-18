Top Iranian official: New war plan ‘more devastating’ than past rounds

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, claimed on Sunday that Tehran’s armed forces have prepared a plan “more devastating” than the previous confrontations with the United States and Israel, should war break out again.

“The ramblings and repeated threats of American and Zionist officials these days do not change the reality on the ground,” Rezaei wrote on X in Persian.

The Islamic Republic’s new war plan “will not proceed according to rules they know,” the senior official warned.