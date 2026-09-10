Toronto mayor skips mayoral debate on Jew-hatred

Part of Olivia Chow’s job as mayor of Toronto is being the mayor for everyone, Brad Bradford, who is running against the incumbent, said at a mayoral forum on Jew-hatred at Adath Israel Congregation in North York on Tuesday where Chow was a no show.

“That means you’ve got to show up,” Bradford stated. “Last night, hundreds of Torontonians came together for an important conversation about antisemitism, public safety and the future of our city. Mayor Chow chose not to be there.”

Chow, who has drawn frequent criticism from Toronto Jews, said that she wasn’t attending since she had yet to launch her campaign.

“I will be launching my campaign later on,” she said at a press confernece on Tuesday about added security during the High Holidays. “I will continue to engage with the Jewish communities.”

Bradford and Chris Alexander took part in the forum, which Jewish Lawyers of Canada hosted.

The city mayor since 2023, Chow leads the race with 42%, followed by Bradford (32%) and Alexander (8%), a new poll suggests.

At the forum, Alexander was asked if he would drop out at some point to help Bradford beat Chow. He said that he would.

“I think we, together, can grow the vote,” he said.

Iddo Moed, Israeli ambassador to Canada, told JNS that he is “concerned about rising antisemitism, and particularly in Toronto.”

The envoy added that he “welcomes any measure that municipal, provincial and/or federal government leadership takes to address this issue.”