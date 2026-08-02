More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Alleged Hamas financier arrested in the UK

“Hamas cannot function without injections of money through its illicit financial networks,” said John A. Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for national security.

A "March For Palestine" in London on Oct. 21, 2023, to "demand an end to the war on Gaza." Photo by Henry Nicholls/AFT via Getty Images.
A “March For Palestine” in London on Oct. 21, 2023, to “demand an end to the war on Gaza.” Photo by Henry Nicholls/AFT via Getty Images.
HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images
(Aug. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Mohammad Yousef Hasna, of Istanbul, was arrested in the United Kingdom on Friday and charged with funneling money and supplies to Hamas under the guise of humanitarian aid, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to prosecutors, Hasna, 45—also known as Orhan Korkmaz and Abu al-Baraa—used his position as global director of a U.K.-registered charity to coordinate with senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad, a member of the terrorist group’s politburo.

Federal prosecutors allege that Hasna arranged cash deliveries to Hamad, procured supplies and organized their transportation into Gaza. He also allegedly directed goods to warehouses and recipients selected by Hamad.

According to the complaint, Hasna and Hamad attempted to conceal where supplies were stored and delivered, including by recording images that excluded signs identifying warehouses.

The unnamed charity reported that its gross income nearly doubled after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, increasing from about $14.8 million in fiscal 2023 to $81.6 million the following year.

“The money that flows from sham charities like the one described in the complaint fuels Hamas’s terrorist activities, including the atrocities the group committed on Oct. 7,” said John A. Eisenberg, U.S. assistant attorney general for national security. “Hamas cannot function without injections of money through its illicit financial networks.”

The Israeli Security Agency and U.K. authorities assisted the United States with the investigation, according to the Justice Department.

Hasna faces charges of conspiring to provide material support to Hamas, conspiring to finance terrorism and financing terrorism. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Hamas United Kingdom
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. News
Jews at Cornell aghast after Ivy won’t prevent return of student who said he wouldn’t work for a Jew
“Do we really go to school with this guy, and is Cornell going to dig itself out of this hole?” Ezra Galperin, a rising senior at the private institution, told JNS.
Aug. 2, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Palestine Action activists take part in a protest outside Edinburgh High Court, as the banned group fights its proscription in Scotland on July 9, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.
World News
UK Supreme Court to reconsider Palestine Action ban
“We will continue to fight this proscription all the way, if necessary, to the European Court of Human Rights,” a co-founder of the terror group said.
Aug. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Fire
World News
‘Suspicious’ fire destroys kosher restaurant in Montreal
“Jewish Canadians have heard enough condemnations and promises. Now we need action,” B’nai Brith Canada said.
Aug. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL.
Israel News
First human trial supports Israeli immune therapy for Alzheimer’s
Rather than target amyloid plaques, the potential new treatment aims to restore immune functions that naturally decline with age.
Aug. 1, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Toronto Police Car
World News
Five Toronto police officers disciplined for glorifying Oct. 7 on official podcast
“We expect accountability that reflects the seriousness of these findings, along with meaningful reforms to ensure this never happens again on an official Toronto police platform,” CIJA said.
Aug. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Harriet and Mark Levin at the grave of their son, Staff Sgt. Michael Levin, at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of his death, July 30, 2026. Photo by Liora Rubinstein.
Feature
Twenty years after Michael Levin fell in Lebanon, his legacy is still growing
At a memorial event, U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee and Levin’s parents reflected on the Lone Soldier Center that has transformed the lives of thousands of lone soldiers from Israel and abroad.
Aug. 1, 2026
Steve Linde
Mamdani protest End Jew Hatred
JNS TV / Think Twice
American Jews need to ‘get off their knees and fight’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Batya Ungar-Sargon, Ep. 232
July 30, 2026 05:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Decoding the settler violence narrative for Americans
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The tragic Israel wedge
Melanie Phillips