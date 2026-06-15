Hezbollah praises Iran deal, urges Beirut to help confront ‘Israeli enemy’

Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization on Monday praised the Islamic Republic for completing the peace agreement with the United States.

In a statement carried by Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar daily, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, the terror group celebrated the deal as a “great achievement,” calling it “the fruit of the legendary steadfastness, exceptional resilience and immense sacrifices offered by the Iranian people and their wise leadership.”

Hezbollah, in the statement, offered a “salute and appreciation” to the Iranian leadership for what it described as Tehran’s “steadfast support for Lebanon, its people and its resistance, and for their insistence that Lebanon be included in any understanding that leads to an end to the war and safeguards its rights.”

“They endured the burdens of the siege and aggression, once again proving that the Islamic Republic is indeed a true supporter and a strong, loyal ally,” it continued.

The Hezbollah statement also hailed “all the countries that participated, contributed, assisted and supported efforts to remove obstacles in order to bring about this agreement.”

Turning to the Lebanese government, the terror group called on Beirut’s official government “to return to a unified national position in order to achieve the goals on which the Lebanese agree” and confront “the ambitions of the Israeli enemy.”

“It is wise to review all the calculations and paths pursued by the authorities,” Hezbollah warned, “and to acknowledge that a unified Lebanese position and reliance on true friends are the best means of safeguarding national interests.”

The Jewish state “must understand that there can be no return to the situation that existed before March 2, and that the resistance—which has always been and remains the vigilant guardian protecting the homeland and its people—will not accept any aggression that violates its nation’s sovereignty and the blood of its people,” it stated.

The Iranian terrorist army vowed to continue fighting the Israel Defense Forces “until full withdrawal is achieved and the prisoners are returned.”

Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Following the resumption of hostilities, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun vowed to do “the impossible” to stop cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah and moved to outlaw the Iranian proxy.

Israeli and Lebanese officials subsequently held four rounds of historic direct talks at the U.S. State Department, resulting in a ceasefire agreement that was renewed earlier this month to allow for further negotiations.