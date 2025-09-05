Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Ohio Jewish caucus condemns Nazi rally, calls for ‘unity’

“Sometimes the strongest defense against fear, hate and antisemitism is simply standing together as a community,” caucus members said.

Main Street in Hudson, Ohio. Credit: Zach Vesoulis via Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 5, 2025 / JNS)

The Ohio Jewish Caucus, made up of Jewish Democratic state representatives and senators, issued a statement on Wednesday in response to a Nazi demonstration in Hudson, the hometown of caucus member Casey Weinstein.

“Sometimes the strongest defense against fear, hate and antisemitism is simply standing together as a community in peace and unity to drown out abhorrent rhetoric,” the state officials said.

“We thank the people of Hudson and Jewish Ohioans for standing up against these antisemitic demonstrators,” they added. “Hate speech and political violence must never be tolerated. Peace, love, empathy and strength of unity must always overcome.”

