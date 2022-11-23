More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The Iran deal is dead. What now?

Biden and his people have done almost everything in their power to return to the agreement, but Iran has made impossible demands.

Nov. 23, 2022
Ariel Kahana
The American and Iranian flags, symbolizing talks in Vienna surrounding re-entry into the Iran nuclear deal. Credit: Novikov Aleksey/Shutterstock.
The American and Iranian flags, symbolizing talks in Vienna surrounding re-entry into the Iran nuclear deal. Credit: Novikov Aleksey/Shutterstock.
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.

Two years after the election of U.S. President Joe Biden, it should be crystal clear to even the last of the skeptics that the nuclear deal is dead and buried. Not apparently and not maybe, but finally, once and for all. The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will not be brought back to the table and the Americans too are well aware of this.

Yes, Biden and his people have done almost everything in their power to return to the agreement: They thought that the Iranian demand to receive compensation for President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal was justified, so they planned on pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into the Islamic republic. They wanted to return to the 2015 agreement as is, despite recognizing its many flaws. They chose to ignore Iran’s global aggression along with its proven lies. They abandoned their promises of a “stronger and longer” agreement. Simply put, they were willing to do just about anything to go back to the deal.

The administration ultimately rejected only two Iranian demands. The first, to exert pressure on the international nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to close its investigations of Iran’s nuclear activity. Biden was not prepared to give in to this demand. Second, the Iranians asked for a binding pledge that any future U.S. administration would not withdraw from the agreement once again. The U.S. response to this was that, even if they wanted to, they had no way of shackling any future administration down.

Under these terms, the response of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was, in essence, that there is no point in such a deal. The talks broke down over the summer. Since then, Iran’s focus has been firmly on trying to put out the flames of the mass protests ignited in September, but even this has not led the ayatollahs to adopt any flexibility. On the contrary, Iran even escalated its efforts to provoke the West when it began to provide military aid to Russia in the war against Ukraine. If that were not enough, Iran just announced that it has expanded its prohibited activity at the underground Fordo facility, using new centrifuges to enrich uranium to a level of 60% purity.

In other words, if anybody is under the illusion that the Iranians are down for the count or will soon begin to crawl on all fours into the arms of the Western superpowers, then he has no idea what he’s talking about. Iran’s growing proximity to Moscow is currently the regime’s preferred policy. The enemies of its enemies are its friends.

The Americans know better than anybody that the deal is dead. The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, has done everything humanly possible in the last two years to reach an agreement. It is for this reason that he is hardly the most popular figure among Israel’s policymakers. Yet long before the current developments, he was wise enough to differentiate between his actions and assessments, and long ago reached the conclusion that the chances of any rehashed deal were extremely slim—and now this is truer than ever.

Consequently, as far as both Malley and the U.S. administration are concerned, the key question is not “how can we get back to the deal?” Malley knows full well that this option is no longer on the agenda, but the more pertinent question he is asking himself is what can be done in the absence of a deal in order to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Malley is soon due to present this dilemma to the representatives of the new Israeli government. As far as he is concerned, the direct bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities is not a viable option. The U.S. is certainly not looking to spark any new wars at this particular moment. Economic sanctions, as past experience has shown, are not sufficiently effective. So, what can be done? Here’s hoping that the senior Israeli officials charged with this brief have some appropriate answers.

Ariel Kahana is Israel Hayom’s senior diplomatic commentator.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard